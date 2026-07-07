Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, in collaboration with Microsoft, has successfully delivered a large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training Program that has upskilled around 25,000 educators across 710 schools in the UAE. The initiative marks one of the country’s most extensive educator-focused AI capacity-building efforts, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in advancing AI-enabled education.

Running from 11 May to 30 June 2026, the program was designed to strengthen the capabilities of educators in integrating AI into both teaching and administrative environments. The initiative holds further significance as it aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and its broader ambition to position the country as a global leader in AI-driven education and digital transformation.

The training, delivered through Alef Academy platform, was rolled out across UAE through the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and Private Schools.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “Our collaboration with Microsoft reflects Alef Education’s commitment to accelerate AI literacy in education while ensuring teachers are equipped to use emerging technologies responsibly and effectively. Through this AI literacy program, we have been able to support thousands of teachers and school staff across the UAE with practical, accessible training that translates directly into day-to-day teaching impact. Looking ahead, we remain focused on developing scalable, future-ready solutions that empower educators, enhance learning experiences, and enable more personalised, data-driven education.”

Yvonne Chebib, Health and Public Sector Lead at Microsoft UAE, said: “AI is creating new opportunities to enhance how people learn, work, and solve problems, but real impact depends on building confidence and capability at scale. Through Microsoft Elevate and our collaboration with Alef Education, we are helping educators across the UAE gain practical AI skills they can apply in the classroom and in day-to-day school operations. This training reflects our commitment to broadening access to AI literacy, supporting responsible adoption, and ensuring educators remain at the centre of more personalised, inclusive, and future-ready learning experiences.”

Since its inception, Alef Education has remained committed to advancing teacher capacity through comprehensive professional development programs that ensure artificial intelligence complements, rather than replaces, the role of educators. Its Continuous Professional Development (CPD) initiatives are designed to equip teachers with the skills and knowledge needed to meaningfully integrate technology into modern classrooms.

As AI continues to reshape the global education landscape, Alef Education and Microsoft’s collaboration underscores the UAE’s leadership in fostering future-ready learning ecosystems powered by innovation, inclusion, and educator empowerment.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

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