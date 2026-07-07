Alizz Islamic Bank, in partnership with Sharakah, has officially welcomed the 15 Omani Small and Medium Enterprises selected to participate in the second edition of the ‘Alizz Business’ SME Development Programme, reaffirming the Bank's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of Oman’s SME sector.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, which empowered eight SMEs through tailored business development, mentoring and strategic guidance, the programme continues to serve as one of the Bank's flagship entrepreneurship initiatives, helping ambitious businesses strengthen their capabilities and achieve sustainable growth.

This year, 15 promising Omani SMEs have been carefully selected to undertake an intensive one-year development journey. The programme has been designed to accelerate business growth, strengthen operational efficiency, enhance governance and financial management and equip participants with the tools needed to build resilient and sustainable businesses.

Beyond supporting the selected businesses, the initiative will also extend its impact to a further 300 SMEs from across the Sultanate through a series of specialised workshops and development programmes. These sessions will provide entrepreneurs with practical business knowledge, expert mentorship, networking opportunities and insights into best practices across a range of business disciplines.

The initiative reflects Alizz Islamic Bank's ongoing commitment to strengthening the SME sector, recognising its critical contribution to economic diversification, innovation, employment generation and financial inclusion.

The programme also supports national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Omani SMEs in line with the strategic direction of the Central Bank of Oman and in collaboration with the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada), contributing to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by fostering a resilient and dynamic private sector.