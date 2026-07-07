Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced enhancements to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology foundation, building on the recent launch of its AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE). This comes as part of Zain KSA’s efforts to accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of AI and further establish its position as a full-scale provider of digital services and advanced technologies.

The initiative reflects Zain KSA’s vision of progressing from developing AI frameworks and strategies to operationalization and broader deployment. By establishing a flexible, secure, and scalable technology foundation, the company aims to support the development of advanced digital solutions, improve performance, and accelerate service delivery.

Zain KSA is collaborating with global open-source solutions provider Red Hat to strengthen the digital backbone required to expand AI applications across its business. This aims to build a more coherent, agile technology environment that enables faster development and rollout of applications and services.

The enhanced infrastructure will further expand the company’s ability to scale AI efficiently and securely, improving operational performance and reinforcing governance and reliability, while enhancing its readiness for the digital economy.

The initiative also reflects Zain KSA’s commitment to building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that supports operational and commercial functions across the organization while enabling teams to make more effective use of data and advanced technologies. This, in turn, will support better customer experiences, faster innovation cycles, and greater operational efficiency.

Eng. Maha AlQernas, Executive Vice President of Information Technology and Head of the AI CoE at Zain KSA, stated: “The launch of our AI Center of Excellence marked a milestone in our journey to adopt enterprise-wide AI through a systematic approach. Today, we are entering a new phase focused on strengthening the foundation required to expand these applications and translate them into tangible operational value that supports our business and accelerates innovation. This collaboration is a strategic step toward building a more agile and future-ready technology environment, enabling us to develop, operationalize, and expand AI solutions efficiently and securely across the organization. It also strengthens our ability to respond to rapidly evolving market demands, deliver more advanced digital services, and contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation and digital economy goals.”

"In this context, Mr. Feras Al-Alsheikh, GM of Red Hat in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and the Levant, said:

'We are pleased to be strategic partners with Zain Saudi Arabia at this pivotal stage of its journey toward intelligent transformation. At Red Hat, we believe that AI only delivers its true value when built on an open, trusted, and scalable infrastructure — and that is exactly what we aim to enable for Zain Saudi Arabia. Through this collaboration, we will provide the platforms and tools that allow Zain's team to develop and deploy AI applications quickly and securely, without compromising governance or operational stability. We are confident that this partnership will help strengthen Zain Saudi Arabia's position as an integrated digital provider, and support its contribution to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals for a thriving digital economy.'"

The initiative is part of Zain KSA’s broader AI strategy, which focuses on embedding intelligent technologies across the organization and building the capabilities required to improve performance, support decision-making, and develop new digital services that address evolving customer expectations and future needs.