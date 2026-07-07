Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As Eden Hills continues to take shape, PALACE GROUP has been appointed to deliver one of the community’s most distinguished collections of homes. The appointment marks the next milestone in the evolution of H&H Development's nature-led residential community, with the homes set on prime plots overlooking the Central Wadi at the heart of the masterplan.

Targeted for completion in 2028, PALACE GROUP will oversee the construction of the exclusive collection of six-bedroom Luna Villas, among the most prestigious residences within Eden Hills. With a total built-up area of 2,010.94 sq m (21,646 sq ft) set on expansive 40 x 50-metre plots, the flagship residences are priced from AED 63 million to AED 125 million. Designed to seamlessly integrate architecture, nature, and community, the villas occupy prime plots overlooking the development's signature Central Wadi and pedestrian-friendly landscape, and have been designed by Elastic Architects with interiors by H&H Interior Design.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H, and Wissam Damaa, Founder and Owner of PALACE GROUP, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering homes defined by thoughtful design, enduring craftsmanship, and a vision for communities designed to be enjoyed for generations.

Emerging in one of Dubai’s most desirable residential locations, Eden Hills is inspired by a sense of natural belonging, offering a collection of thoughtfully designed villas centred around light, space, modern amenities, and meaningful community connections. A tree-lined boulevard extends from the grand entrance and flows throughout the development, providing seamless access across neighbourhoods, creating an environment where residents can live, connect, and thrive.

Commenting on the partnership, Wissam Damaa, Founder and Owner of PALACE GROUP, said, “At Eden Hills, PALACE GROUP and H&H bring together our shared expertise to deliver ultra-luxury villas shaped by discipline in design and execution, delivering coherence, craftsmanship, and homes that feel enduring and timeless."

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, added, “The appointment of PALACE GROUP marks an important milestone in bringing the flagship Luna Villas at Eden Hills to life. These bespoke residences represent the highest standard of craftsmanship and design within the community, and selecting a contractor with PALACE GROUP's proven expertise reflects our commitment to delivering homes of exceptional quality. As construction progresses, we remain focused on creating a residential destination defined by enduring value, thoughtful execution, and attention to detail.”

The partnership further reinforces PALACE GROUP’s well-established reputation as a leading contractor within the UAE’s ultra-luxury real estate sector. PALACE GROUP has established itself through the delivery of high-end residential developments distinguished by exceptional quality, meticulous attention to detail, and a commitment to craftsmanship. The collaboration with H&H represents another significant milestone in the company’s journey, setting a new benchmark for shaping a new generation of one-of-a-kind villas designed for modern luxury living.

About PALACE GROUP

PALACE GROUP is a founder-led ultra-luxury developer shaping the rarified residential landscape of the United Arab Emirates. Built on the belief that a work of art cannot be repeated, it crafts singular residences defined by uncompromising quality and originality of design.

Founded in 1999 by Wissam Damaa, PALACE GROUP holds a legacy of more than 200 ultra-luxury mansions across some of Dubai's most prestigious islands and waterfronts, including Jumeirah Bay and La Mer. Led by the conviction that the highest standards are the only standards worthy of pursuit, its landmark residences have come to define Dubai's super-prime market and its standing as a global capital of ultra-luxury living.

About H&H

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, H&H has forged its reputation for design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

H&H’s highly selective portfolio delivers developments that make a discreet yet undeniable impact, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. Every project is built with intention, reflecting a strategic curation that has introduced world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, Janu and Rosewood to Dubai, while establishing its own industry-defining homegrown brand, Eden House, aiming to set a new standard for value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses toward its 2040 vision, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments. With a portfolio that includes private residences, commercial properties, communities, and hospitality destinations, H&H operates with a long-term mindset. The company is committed to creating definitive urban benchmarks across the city, delivering unprecedented destinations and unparalleled lifestyle experiences. Through its forward-thinking and innovative approach, H&H consistently raises industry standards for high-end developments, building lasting value and contributing significantly to Dubai’s evolving landscape.

For more information, visit www.h-h.ae

About Eden Hills

Eden Hills is a residential community located beside Dubai Hills in Dubai, developed by H&H.

Designed to belong to generations to come, Eden Hills brings together architecture, landscape, and planning to create a setting where families can grow, evolve, and remain across generations.

Arranged across three districts and connected by a signature landscaped boulevard, the community is centred around a natural wadi and a network of green spaces. The villas are shaped with contemporary clarity, positioned within the landscape to offer privacy, calm, and a natural sense of ease. Tree-lined walkways, neighbourhood parks, and shared environments support everyday life, encouraging connection, movement, and time spent outdoors.

A place of enduring excellence, where timeless design and natural surroundings shape a lasting sense of home.

For more information, visit www.edenhills.ae