Dubai, UAE – TPConnects Technologies, a global leader in airline retailing solutions, today announced that EGYPTAIR has successfully deployed IATA NDC 24.4 in production, becoming the first airline in the Middle East and Africa region to go live with this advanced standard. Building on TPConnects' industry-first NDC 24.4 certification, EGYPTAIR is already on-boarding travel sellers with enhanced capabilities through the Astra platform.

This achievement positions EGYPTAIR at the forefront of modern airline retailing and demonstrates both organizations' continued commitment to innovation and digital transformation. The production deployment reinforces the airline's position as a regional leader in adopting next-generation distribution technology.

Unlocking Advanced Retailing Capabilities

The NDC 24.4 standard delivers substantial operational and commercial benefits across three critical areas:

Enhanced Order Management: service-level pricing precision and improved error handling for greater commercial control

Advanced Order Servicing: accurate penalty visibility, and improved delivery status tracking for better customer experience

Streamlined Order Accounting: real-time, order-based accounting with automatic proration simplifying reconciliation and reducing administrative overhead. This is important for Airline’s move towards Modern Airline Retailing (OOSD).

"Deploying NDC 24.4 in production demonstrates EGYPTAIR's commitment to delivering the most advanced booking and servicing experience to our travel partners and customers today," said [EGYPTAIR SPOKESPERSON NAME, TITLE]. “This platform provides the foundation for continuous innovation, allowing us to mature our capabilities and introduce new features that drive value for our partners and passengers.”

"We are honored to support EGYPTAIR as the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to deploy NDC 24.4 in production," said Kristiaan VanDijken, VP Account Management – Airlines,TPConnects Technologies. " This showcases their vision for modern airline retailing and their commitment to delivering exceptional value to travel partners and passengers through industry-leading distribution technology."

Building on a Foundation of Innovation

This builds upon EGYPTAIR's successful implementation of TPConnects' Astra NDC solution, which enabled travel agents, online travel agencies (OTAs), and travel management companies (TMCs) to access EGYPTAIR's full range of products and services.

For more information, please contact:

Marketing Team

TPConnects Technologies

marketing@tpconnects.com

www.tpconnects.com

About EGYPTAIR

EGYPTAIR is the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt and a member of Star Alliance. The carrier currently operates scheduled passenger and freight services to 75 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. EGYPTAIR is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified global Airline Retailing, NDC, and Content Aggregation solutions provider. Through its twin flagship product portfolio – Astra for Airlines and Iris for Travel Sellers – TPConnects delivers innovative airline retailing and content aggregation solutions generating over 2 billion orders for more than 60 customers. These solutions help airlines unlock modern retailing capabilities and travel sellers increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

Astra NDC is a modern airline distribution platform, providing:

Astra API Gateway : Scalable NDC gateway with offer and order management

Astra B2B Portal : Airline-branded booking portal with comprehensive servicing

Astra AI chatbot : Conversational travel assistant

Astra MCP Layer : AI-ready orchestration normalizing NDC fragmentation

Astra ConvertEngine: Intelligent search optimization managing compute economics

Astra Nova is TPConnects' modern airline retailing platform that provides open, modular, and legacy-free Offer, Order, and Product Management to enable retailing transformation, empowering airlines to deliver superior customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.tpconnects.com