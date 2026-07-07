MUSCAT: Reinforcing its commitment to talent development and the advancement of professional excellence within Oman’s financial sector, BankDhofar recently organised a preparatory training programme for the internationally recognised ACI (Financial Markets Association) certification, equipping participants with specialised knowledge and skills in treasury and financial markets operations.

The programme brought together 20 participants from various government entities, underscoring BankDhofar’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with public sector institutions through knowledge sharing, capacity building and professional development. The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader efforts to support the development of highly skilled national talent capable of contributing to the resilience, competitiveness and sustainable growth of Oman’s financial sector.

Delivered over 10 consecutive days, the programme provided participants with in-depth exposure to key areas of global financial markets, including Foreign Exchange, Money Markets, interest rate markets, derivatives and financial instruments and market conventions. Designed to prepare candidates for the ACI certification examination, Risk Management the training also focused on strengthening analytical capabilities, technical expertise and practical understanding of financial market operations.

The programme was led by Juma bin Mohammed Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager – Treasury and Investments at BankDhofar, who shared insights drawn from his extensive experience in treasury management and financial markets. Through a combination of theoretical learning and practical case studies, participants gained valuable perspectives on market dynamics, risk management and international best practices.

Commenting on the initiative, Al Jabri highlighted the importance of specialised professional training in enhancing institutional capabilities and supporting the development of a future-ready workforce.

“Programmes such as these play a vital role in strengthening collaboration between the banking sector and government institutions while providing a valuable platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise. By equipping professionals with internationally recognised competencies, we contribute to building a highly qualified workforce capable of navigating the evolving landscape of global financial markets and supporting Oman’s economic aspirations,” he said.

Through initiatives such as the ACI certification training programme, BankDhofar continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner in advancing Oman’s financial sector, supporting innovation, nurturing national talent and building impactful partnerships that contribute to the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

As the second-largest bank in the Sultanate by branch network, BankDhofar serves customers through more than 145 branches across Oman. The bank also operates an extensive network of over 400 ATMs, cash deposit machines, multifunctional kiosks and interactive banking terminals, ensuring convenient access to banking services across the country.