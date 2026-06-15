United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, was recognised with the Platinum Innovation Award by Dubai Quality Group. The prestigious award was one of five for EGA at the annual awards ceremony.

The awards were presented to EGA by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Najeeba Al Jabri, EGA’s Chief ESG & Sustainability Officer, was recognised in the Leadership Category of the Emirates Women Award.

EGA was also recognised for continuous improvement in health and safety, and for innovation projects across the company’s operations.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “I was proud to accept the innovation award from His Highness, and I congratulate all my colleagues who were recognised at the Dubai Quality Group Awards. What matters most is what they represent - the dedication of our people to continuously improve, innovate, and find better ways of working every day.”

EGA has developed its own aluminium smelting technology in the UAE for more than 30 years, and is a technology provider of choice in the global aluminium industry. EGA has used its own technology in every smelter expansion since the 1990s, and was the first UAE industrial company to license its core process technology internationally. EGA’s latest technology EX, the 10th generation, is amongst the most efficient in the world and is currently being piloted at Al Taweelah.

EGA has focused on continuous improvement as a foundation of its global competitiveness since the company’s foundation. EGA engages all its employees in continuous improvement through its Suggestion Scheme, which is one of the longest-running programmes of its type in the world. EGA also brings together mid-level employees to work on larger improvement projects through its Tamayaz scheme, which has been running since 2016.