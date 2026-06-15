Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, today announced its inclusion in the Wall Street Journal's inaugural Best Companies for the Future report. Zebra was ranked 10th in the category of AI readiness and 76th overall among S&P 500 companies.

“We are proud to be recognised as a leader in the next era of AI-driven innovation,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies. "Zebra has long provided the physical to digital foundation for business operations. This WSJ ranking reinforces our evolution in leading AI for the frontline, turning intelligence into action where work happens. By embedding intelligence directly into daily frontline operations, we are defining how enterprises automate mission-critical workflows and unlock the next wave of productivity and value.”

As the world’s foundation for intelligent operations across retail, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing, Zebra provides hardware, software, and integrated capabilities that digitise and automate work.

As trends like collaborative AI assistants and autonomous agents reshape industries, Zebra’s comprehensive Frontline AI Suite helps organisations digitize their environments, operationalise their intelligence, and maximise their workflows. Zebra's suite is tailored specifically for frontline environments, featuring AI Enablers for advanced on-device data capture, AI Blueprints to automate complex workflows like proof of delivery, and the conversational Zebra Companion, which acts as an always-on knowledge coach and sales assistant.

Zebra leaders, customers, and partners recently discussed the real-world impact of these AI-powered solutions at Zebra's annual ZONE customer conference, where attendees experienced firsthand how these solutions empower the connected frontline.

METHODOLOGY

Bendable Labs compiled the ranking for the WSJ Leadership Institute to recognize companies ready for an AI-centric future. Analysts drew from a detailed evaluation of companies within the S&P 500 based on AI readiness, innovation, talent readiness, financial fitness, resilience, and agility. The methodology considered 30 separate indicators based on data from 20 different providers to determine the ranking.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies was recognised by the Wall Street Journal as an AI Top 10 company and secured the #76 spot overall in WSJ’s inaugural Best Companies for the Future report.



The recognition underscores Zebra’s strategic focus on intelligent automation and providing solutions for organisations to deploy AI on the frontline, a vision recently showcased to customers and partners at its annual ZONE conference.



Zebra's Frontline AI Suite helps companies unlock the potential of their frontline operations, harnessing the power of automation to make better business decisions by equipping workers with advanced on-device AI Enablers, workflow-automating AI Blueprints, and the conversational Zebra Companion assistant.



Zebra's portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility, and automation solutions helps organisations digitise and automate workflows to improve productivity.



WHO IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES?

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions which empower our customers to deploy AI on the frontline. Organisations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organisations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

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Media Contact:

Daniel Blackman

Zebra Technologies

Jonathan Walsh

WPR Dubai

jon@wprme.net

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy

Zebra Technologies

k.fahmy@zebra.co