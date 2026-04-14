Doha, Qatar: Snoonu has launched Snoonu Startup Factory, a new initiative designed to support and empower the next generation of founders and startups in Qatar and across the region.

As part of this launch, the company announced its first investment; a $100,000 pre-seed investment in Sufra AI, a Qatar-based startup reimagining the dining experience through intelligent, personalized digital menus.

Founded by Ekaterina Demenkova and Jemal Velihanova, graduates of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Sufra AI is building what it describes as “the brain behind every table.” Through a simple QR scan, diners can access a smart menu that adapts to their preferences, recommends personalized options, and enables seamless ordering, customization, and payment.

In addition to enhancing the customer experience, Sufra provides restaurants with real-time insights into customer behavior and spending patterns, with the potential to increase average order value by 20–30%.

The investment reflects a strong strategic alignment. While Snoonu has built its platform around delivery and digital commerce, Sufra focuses on the in-restaurant experience together offering a more complete view of the customer journey.

Hamad Al Hajri, Founder & CEO of Snoonu, said:

“We believe the future will be built by founders.

With Snoonu Startup Factory, we are investing in people, ideas, and the ambition to create something meaningful from this region and Sufra represents exactly that.”

Ekaterina Demenkova,The co-founder of Sufra AI added:

“We're in the middle of the greatest technological shift in history, the AI era. F&B hasn't felt it yet. Snoonu backed our ambition to give restaurants a system that actually fuels their growth, we're ready to bring that change to every restaurant in the region”

Snoonu Startup Factory aims to provide early-stage startups with access to funding, mentorship, and market opportunities, contributing to the growth of Qatar’s innovation ecosystem. The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and builds on Snoonu’s “From Within” approach to empowering local ecosystems.

The program will be anchored within Snoonu's new HQ, the Snoonu Technology Park, reinforcing the company’s role as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.