Dubai, UAE — Emirates Gold participated in Make it in the Emirates 2026 as a Platinum Group partner at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, from 4 to 7 May, marking one of the company's most significant public engagements of the year. The forum, now in its fifth edition, brings together the UAE's foremost manufacturers, innovators, and industrial contributors under the national vision of economic self-reliance and industrial excellence, providing a fitting platform for a company that has spent over three decades helping to define the standards of the UAE's precious metals sector.

At Make it in the Emirates 2026, the Emirates Gold booth brought that story into sharp focus. Among the key attractions were the Emirates Gold ATM, which drew considerable interest from visitors for its ability to enable instant, accessible purchases of certified gold and silver bars and coins, a direct expression of the company's commitment to making investment-grade precious metals available to a broader audience, one transaction at a time. The booth also featured a live laser engraving machine, offering instant customised design solutions for individual buyers and corporate clients alike, demonstrating the breadth of Emirates Gold's minting and personalisation capabilities. The booth welcomed industry leaders, investors, and partners throughout the event, generating meaningful engagements and laying the groundwork for promising collaborations.

Abhijit Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Gold, who spoke exclusively at the event, said: "The UAE's rise as one of the world's most important gold hubs is not accidental. It reflects a deliberate commitment to building the right standards, the right infrastructure, and the right institutional environment. When you look at the volume of physical gold flowing through Dubai, and the reforms that have strengthened the market's credibility over the years, you understand why global institutions increasingly view the UAE as a strategic centre for refining, logistics, and precious metals trade."

He added: "At Emirates Gold, our role is to ensure that this credibility translates into direct value for investors and consumers. Whether through certified bullion, accessible retail formats, or customised minting solutions, we remain focused on making gold more accessible without compromising on the standards that define its worth. Make it in the Emirates is a reminder of how much the UAE has built, and how much further we intend to take it."

As global uncertainty continues to reshape markets and investors seek assets anchored in stability and certified value, gold has re-established itself at the centre of international capital flows. In this context, the UAE's role in the global gold economy has never carried more weight. The country has emerged as the world's second-largest physical gold trading hub after Switzerland — a position built on decades of investment in refining infrastructure, regulatory reform, and institutional credibility. It is a position that Make it in the Emirates 2026 gave the nation's industrial leaders the opportunity to reaffirm with confidence.

The scale of gold flowing through Dubai each day is not simply a trade statistic — it reflects the depth of the infrastructure, the trust placed in the UAE's quality standards, and the strategic decisions of refineries, institutions, and trading houses that have chosen to anchor themselves here. The UAE's rise as a global gold hub is also a story of regulatory evolution: the development of local standards and local reforms that have progressively strengthened the country's position as a destination of choice for certified, investment-grade precious metals. Emirates Gold has been part of that story since its founding in 1992, becoming the first refinery in the UAE to achieve UAE Good Delivery accreditation (previously known as Dubai Good Delivery) and continuing to uphold those standards across every product it produces.

As Emirates Gold continues to bridge its institutional refinery heritage with a growing direct-to-consumer offering, its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects both a commitment to the UAE's industrial vision and a clear sense of its own forward direction. With its retail boutique in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, its fintech-enabled Gold ATM, and a product range spanning certified bars, coins, and customised precious metals, the company remains positioned at the forefront of the UAE's precious metals ecosystem — combining over three decades of refinery expertise with the accessibility that today's investors expect.

Visit Emirates Gold at its retail boutique on Al Sarayat Street, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, to explore certified gold and silver bars, coins, and investment-grade precious metals backed by refinery expertise.

About Emirates Gold

Founded in 1992, Emirates Gold FZCO is one of the UAE’s leading precious metals refineries and mints, built on a legacy of trust, precision, and certified excellence. Headquartered in Dubai, the company offers a full spectrum of services, including refining, assaying, smelting, bullion trading, and minting of gold and silver products. Emirates Gold is accredited under the UAE Good Delivery standard and adheres to internationally recognised quality benchmarks. With the launch of its retail boutique in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Emirates Gold has expanded its offering to provide direct access to investment-grade gold and silver bars and coins, combining heritage craftsmanship with modern accessibility for consumers and investors alike.