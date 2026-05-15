Residents will enjoy seamless access to both emirates, with proximity to major employment hubs across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Yas Island

Within 20 minutes of Expo City Dubai, major lifestyle destinations emerging in southern Dubai, and Al Maktoum International Airport

Collection of 437 villas and townhouses set within a walkable, nature-led masterplan with landscaped parks, and an extensive range of recreational and wellness-focused amenities

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of Al Ghadeer Gardens, a new residential community designed for modern family living, offering residents seamless connectivity to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Set within one of the UAE’s most dynamic and fast-evolving growth corridors, Al Ghadeer Gardens offers residents a rare opportunity to be part of an emerging destination from its earliest stages, combining long-term investment potential with a well-established community environment.

Located along the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, the development provides convenient access to major employment and lifestyle hubs across both emirates. Major destinations including Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and the future Palm Jebel Ali are all within a 20-minute drive, while proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport – Dubai’s future global gateway and key connector to the Middle East and destinations worldwide – further strengthens the area’s long-term appeal. Towards the capital, residents will benefit from a short drive to Yas Island, as well as Zayed International Airport and Abu Dhabi city.

Education sits at the centre of the community with the upcoming Al Ghadeer British School set to elevate the overall family lifestyle experience within the area when it opens for the 2030 academic year. Following the British Curriculum with capacity for more than 2,800 students, the Aldar Education operated school will combine rigorous academic programmes with a rich extracurricular offer spanning creative arts, music, sport, and digital literacy. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities, families at Al Ghadeer will benefit from a top-tier education at their doorstep, from early years through to secondary school.

Comprising 437 contemporary villas and townhouses, Al Ghadeer Gardens offers a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes thoughtfully designed to support the needs of modern families. Open-plan living spaces flow naturally between indoors and out, with bright kitchens, generous family rooms, and private gardens that create a setting where families can gather, grow, and unwind together.

At the heart of Al Ghadeer Gardens is a strong emphasis on outdoor living, wellness, and community connection. The development features more than 30,000 sqm of landscaped open space, creating a green, pedestrian-friendly environment where residents can walk, play, and connect.

Tree-lined pathways, shaded walkways, and open green areas are complemented by a wide range of amenities that bring everyday life outdoors. Families can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, splash pads, open play areas, sports courts, desert stargazing lawns, an edible garden, and an events lawn that will bring neighbours together for community gatherings and celebrations. At the heart of the development, a central community hub houses a fully-equipped gymnasium and multipurpose spaces, creating year-round spaces for fitness, learning, and social interaction.

The development builds on the success of the wider Al Ghadeer community, which is already home to thousands of residents and a range of established amenities. This ensures that residents benefit not only from a new home, but from an existing, connected neighbourhood from day one.

In line with Aldar’s sustainability commitments, Al Ghadeer Gardens is targeting Estidama Pearl 2 and Fitwel 2-star certifications, reflecting a design approach centred on environmental responsibility and resident wellbeing.

With mid-market pricing and a highly accessible location, Al Ghadeer Gardens is expected to appeal to a broad range of buyers, including first-time homeowners, young families, professionals, and investors.

Al Ghadeer Gardens will be available for sale from 18 May 2026. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres on Yas Island and Jumeirah Beach Road in Dubai or reach out via customermanagement@aldar.com

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 52 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com