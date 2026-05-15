Dubai, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF), one of the UAE’s leading business banks, is offering solutions designed to support effective cash management and liquidity optimisation for businesses across the UAE, with up to 2.5% p.a. bonus interest on eligible balances while maintaining full liquidity and the flexibility to withdraw funds as needed to support business requirements.

Under the proposition, new-to-bank Business Banking clients can earn up to 2.5% p.a. in bonus interest on new funds maintained within eligible current and call accounts, paid monthly throughout the three-month campaign period. In parallel, existing Corporate Banking and Business Banking clients placing incremental funds are also eligible to earn up to 2.5% p.a., enabling a broader range of businesses to enhance returns on operational balances without compromising liquidity.

The proposition supports businesses seeking to optimise surplus cash while maintaining immediate access to funds required for day-to-day operations, working capital requirements, and growth initiatives.

Bonus interest applies to eligible balances maintained within qualifying AED and USD current and call accounts, with returns credited monthly over a defined earning period, subject to meeting the applicable campaign criteria.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at National Bank of Fujairah, said:

“Liquidity and control are central to effective business finance. This proposition provides businesses with a practical and flexible way to optimise returns on operational balances while ensuring funds remain readily accessible to support daily requirements and future growth plans.”

The proposition reflects NBF’s relationship-led approach to business banking, combining tailored financial solutions, dedicated relationship management, and deep sector expertise to support businesses operating across diverse industries in the UAE.

By aligning liquidity with returns, NBF continues to strengthen its banking proposition for businesses, helping clients manage cash more efficiently while positioning themselves for sustainable long-term growth.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae