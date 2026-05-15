Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - The British International School Jeddah (BISJ) has been formally recognised as a Council of British International Schools (COBIS) training school, marking a significant milestone in the school’s continued commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and workforce sustainability.

This recognition acknowledges BISJ as a provider of high-quality professional development for educators within the global British international schools network. It reflects the strength of the school’s teaching practice, mentoring capacity, and leadership structures, as well as its ability to support educator development in line with British education standards.

The COBIS status recognises schools that are delivering high-quality education and actively contributing to the training and development of staff within the wider international school community. It highlights schools that drive improvements within their own communities and demonstrate a sustained commitment to Initial Teacher Training (ITT), career progression, and whole-school workforce development, while also contributing to collaboration, research, and the sharing of best practices across schools. A distinctive strength of BISJ’s ITT involvement is its support for internal and non-traditional routes into teaching. The school has a proven record of developing adults who initially engage with the school as volunteers or support staff, then progress into Teaching Assistant roles, and subsequently complete the Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) training before securing qualified teaching positions within the school. This pathway has successfully supported multiple individuals and demonstrates BISJ’s dedication to talent development, inclusion, and long-term staff retention.

As a COBIS training school, BISJ’s recognition reflects its sustained commitment to ongoing staff training, including support for higher-level qualifications such as Master’s degrees and other UK-recognised qualifications. This is driven by trained mentors, structured systems, and established frameworks that support lesson observation, feedback, and professional growth.

Professional development leaders and mentors at BISJ are carefully selected from departmental, year group, and members of Primary, Secondary, or whole-school leadership teams. This ensures that mentors have both the pedagogical expertise and the strategic understanding required to support professional growth effectively.

Helen Olds, Director at the British International School Jeddah (BISJ), said: “At BISJ, we believe that exceptional learning is shaped by exceptional educators. This recognition affirms our ability to support the professional growth of our staff and contribute more broadly to the development of educators across the international school community. Rooted in British educational values and guided by a global perspective, BISJ remains committed to creating a nurturing environment where both students and educators can thrive.”

BISJ consistently invests in leadership development and academic advancement, reinforcing a culture of talent identification, inclusion, and professional growth aligned with the school’s strategic priorities and the Saudi Vision 2030.