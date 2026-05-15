DUBAI, K Estates, boutique luxury real estate advisory, today released its Abu Dhabi Market Brief for 2026, documenting what the data now confirm: Abu Dhabi is no longer building toward a moment. It is in one.

tal real estate transaction value has reached AED 66 billion so far this year, the highest volume ever recorded in the emirate's history over a comparable period. The numbers tell the story:

AED 66B in total transactions, up 160.7% year-on-year

13,518 deals closed, up 96% against the same period in 2025

AED 50.97B in residential sales value, up 228.6%

+423% in foreign direct investment from individual investors

3.3% residential stock growth this year, with demand outrunning supply on every metric

THE INSTITUTIONAL SIGNAL

Between January and May 2026, six of the world's most significant capital allocators established operating presences at ADGM:

Man Group — world's largest publicly traded hedge fund, filed its Category 3A licence to manage client assets from Abu Dhabi Rokos Capital Management — $20 billion macro fund, went live at ADGM on May 1 Bain Capital — $185 billion private investment firm, opened April 2026

Barings — $430 billion global investment manager, opened April 2026

Hillhouse Investment — one of Asia's largest alternative investment firms, deepening the East-Gulf capital corridor State Street — $44 trillion in assets under custody, announced its move in January 2026

6 firms. 5 months. When institutions establish operating addresses, talent follows. When talent follows, rental demand grows. Abu Dhabi's expat buyer share has already reached 88% of Aldar's UAE year-to-date sales, the highest on record. The ADGM migration is a housing demand story, and it is only beginning.

ALDAR: BUILDING A CITY

Aldar Properties has posted net profit of AED 2 billion in the year's opening quarter, up 24% year-on-year, against a development backlog of AED 72.1 billion — three years of committed revenue, already contracted.

Fahid Island — 2.7 million square metres, positioned between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, the world's first Fitwel-certified island, designed by Kengo Kuma and Koichi Takada, with handover from 2029

Baccarat Residences Saadiyat — 77 homes within the Saadiyat Cultural District, designed by Sou Fujimoto in his first UAE residential commission, adjacent to the Louvre and the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

ALAIN: ABU DHABI'S NEW PRICE CEILING

Four Seasons Private Residences on Saadiyat Beach, developed by ALAIN (Al Ain Asset Management), broke ground on May 13, 2026. Total sales since launch have exceeded AED 4 billion. At AED 14,000 per square foot, it is the highest price per square foot ever recorded in Abu Dhabi residential real estate.

YAS ISLAND: WHAT IS COMING

The Yas corridor now holds three of the most significant entertainment and residential announcements in the region's history, arriving within months of each other.

Sobha City, Al Bahiya — Sobha Realty's largest-ever global development: 38 million square feet, AED 40 billion GDV, 60% green space, with international buyers representing 60% of the purchaser base across the USA, Canada, and Europe

Disneyland Abu Dhabi, Yas North — Disney's 7th global resort and first in the Middle East, three times the size of Disneyland California, confirmed in writing in 2026. Historical precedent from Orlando and Shanghai shows decades of sustained property appreciation post-opening. Yas Island apartments are already up 18% year-on-year, rentals up 23%. The Disney effect has not yet started.

Sphere Abu Dhabi, Yas Island — confirmed by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and Sphere Entertainment, with a construction cost of USD 1.7 billion (approximately AED 6.24 billion). Sphere Las Vegas redefined its surrounding real estate market within months of announcement. Abu Dhabi now has the same catalyst, on a corridor that already has Disney and Sobha.

No single corridor in the Middle East carries this density of confirmed, funded, under-construction infrastructure.

THE INVESTMENT CASE

Prime Abu Dhabi real estate trades at roughly 30% below equivalent Dubai assets. That gap is structural, not permanent. Buyers from 99 nationalities have entered the market so far in 2026. Every project in this brief qualifies for the UAE 10-Year Golden Visa.The sovereign capital of the UAE, backed by one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, with a controlled supply pipeline and a growing institutional profile. Still priced at a discount to Dubai. That will not hold

"What we are witnessing in Abu Dhabi is not a market cycle, it is a generational repositioning of a capital city on the world stage. The convergence of sovereign infrastructure, institutional capital, and global culture happening right now in Abu Dhabi is the kind of alignment that defines real estate markets for decades. We have seen it in Dubai, in Singapore, in London. It is Abu Dhabi's turn.” Khaled El Sherif, CEO and Founder, K Estates

MEDIA CONTACT

Charline Abi Rached

charline@kestates.ae

About K Estates

Founded in 2022, K Estates is a boutique luxury real estate firm specialising in ultra-luxury properties, off-plan investments and bespoke advisory for high-net-worth individuals, from Dubai to Monaco, Cannes and beyond. Our team is handpicked not only for their expertise in luxury real estate, but for the values they embody: integrity, transparency, discretion and a genuine care for excellence. In just a few years, K Estates has grown into a team representing 35+ nationalities and speaking more than 15 languages, enabling deep, intuitive connection with a truly international clientele. Through a culture of growth, collaboration and innovation, we deliver what discerning clients expect: not a sale, but a partner committed to trust, tailored solutions and long-term value creation.