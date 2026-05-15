​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE, Hi-Tech Concrete Products, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Holding, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi International Pre-Cast Plant (ADIP) to manage and operate a group of precast production facilities in Al Ain, strengthening capabilities to support infrastructure and construction projects across the UAE.

The agreement was signed during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) between Eng. Samir Koblawi, CEO of Hitech and Hamad Al Shamsi of Abu Dhabi International Pre-Cast Plant in the presence of Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding.

Under the agreement, Hi-Tech Concrete Products will assume full operational management of ADIP’s precast facilities in Al Ain, which include multiple production plants spanning a total area of approximately 179,878 sqm.

The scope includes overseeing operations, enhancing production capabilities, and managing future projects associated with the facilities, with the aim of improving efficiency, output, and long-term value generation.

Eng. Samir Koblawi, CEO of Hitech, said: “This agreement marks a strategic step in strengthening our integrated construction ecosystem by expanding our operational footprint in the precast segment. By leveraging Hi-Tech Concrete Products’ expertise, we aim to enhance efficiency, optimise production capabilities, and support the growing demand for high-quality precast solutions across key infrastructure projects in the UAE.”

Hamad Al Shamsi, said: “Partnering with Hi-Tech Concrete Products allows us to unlock the full potential of our facilities in Al Ain. This collaboration will ensure the continued development of our operations, improve performance, and position the plant to better serve the evolving needs of the construction and infrastructure sectors.”

The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to advancing industrial capabilities within the UAE and supporting the delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects through enhanced operational expertise and resource optimisation.