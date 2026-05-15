ABU DHABI, UAE: At the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) taking place from 12 to 14 May, Origen Technology and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) held a strategic signing ceremony, formally appointing Origen as the technology partner to architect and deliver Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered digital governance framework, Nabd, designed to unify municipal data and improve cross-department coordination across the emirate. On the sidelines of the summit, the two organisations also officially unveiled Nabd’s capabilities to the public for the first time, giving attendees a first look at how the platform will embed AI-driven intelligence into municipal governance.

Representing a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards a comprehensive digital future, Nabd offers an integrated framework that enables the emirate’s municipal systems to operate cohesively as the region grows. Its unique features include:

A Unified Data Foundation for Faster Decisions

Nabd brings fragmented planning and operational datasets into a shared intelligence environment, giving decision-makers consistent, near-real-time visibility. This supports faster approvals, clearer governance, and more aligned action across municipal functions.

Connecting Systems, Preserving Autonomy

Built on a federated architecture, Nabd connects existing systems without replacement. An AI-enabled orchestration layer synchronizes key datasets and enables cross-domain analytics, while allowing departments to retain operational autonomy and continuity.

A Digital Twin for Proactive Planning

A high-fidelity 3D digital twin provides an integrated view of the emirate to support planning, simulation, and oversight. By embedding AI into governance workflows, Nabd helps teams model scenarios, assess infrastructure capacity, and evaluate cross-domain impacts before decisions are made—shifting from reactive management to proactive planning.

Built to Scale Across Entities

While the initial phase focuses on urban planning and municipal governance, Nabd is engineered to extend to additional government entities over time—reducing duplication and strengthening inter-agency collaboration as adoption expands.

Origen’s Role: Architecting the Intelligence Layer

Origen’s responsibility goes beyond integration. As the system architect, Origen is designing the intelligence layer that enables interoperability between legacy systems and future digital services—ensuring the platform can evolve over time and incorporate new data streams and capabilities without large-scale system replacement.

Supporting Long-Term Urban Resilience

As cities face increasing pressures from population growth, infrastructure demand, and sustainability targets, integrated digital modeling is becoming essential. Nabd’s unified foundation supports more efficient infrastructure investment, improved land-use planning, and stronger operational oversight—helping Abu Dhabi manage growth with long-term resilience.

The rollout of Nabd will proceed in phases, beginning with priority municipal functions and expanding progressively.

For more information, please visit origen.ae.

About Origen Technology LLC

Origen is an Abu Dhabi-based technology company that specialises in sovereign digital infrastructure that powers intelligent mobility, advanced AI systems, smart manufacturing, and urban intelligence.

By embedding emerging technologies within Abu Dhabi’s regulatory and operational ecosystem, we aim to transform innovation into structured, scalable impact.

With a mandate to create long-term value for the emirate, we work to strengthen technological sovereignty, accelerate industrial capability, advance data-driven governance, cultivate high-skilled talent, and contribute to the sustainable economic diversification of Abu Dhabi.

About DMT

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) oversees urban planning, land management, infrastructure development, transportation systems, and related public services across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. DMT advances efficient, transparent, and sustainable urban governance in support of the emirate’s long-term development goals.