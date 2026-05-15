Dubai: Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) has successfully completed key registrations in Mexico to operate within the country's current virtual asset framework. With the completion of these registrations, Bitget now looks to expand across Central and Latin America, where Mexico stands as one of the company's most important markets.

Bitget has obtained vulnerable activity registration with Mexico's Tax Administration Service (otherwise known as SAT), and has also completed registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (or UIF) of Mexico - together, these registrations place Bitget among the first global platforms to complete this process in Mexico, providing a strong footing in one of the region's most active crypto markets.

Mexico has become a major focus for digital asset platforms as interest in crypto continues to grow across the country. For Bitget, Mexico remains one of its largest markets across Central and Latin America and one of the key regional priorities. The market's size, rising user interest, and its wider role in regional financial significance make it an important part of Bitget’s long-term expansion in the region.

"Regulatory progress in crypto constantly changes with the landscape, and each one requires a clear understanding of local rules and how local financial systems operate,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “By following that path in Mexico, Bitget is building on a model that supports responsible growth and gives the business more opportunities to operate alongside banks and financial institutions whose relationships have become increasingly important in penetrating diverse markets."

The registrations place Bitget in a stronger position to serve the local market within Mexico’s current regulatory regime, which has become more clearly defined following recent reforms that expanded and implied strong AML obligations for virtual-asset activities.

The expansion comes as Bitget continues to grow in markets where user demand and regulatory progress are moving in the same direction. In Latin America, that trend is becoming more visible as more users look for access to digital assets through platforms that are taking a serious and practical approach to operating within local rules. Mexico is expected to play an important role in that shift, both because of its domestic market and its broader influence across the region.

For more information on Bitget's licenses, please visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.