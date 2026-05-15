Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic: Z2A Group Holding marked a prominent participation as part of the official United Arab Emirates delegation during the strategic visit to Damascus, in a move that reflects the Group’s vision to expand its regional presence and explore emerging markets with strong long-term economic and investment potential.

The visit represented an important step within the Group’s broader strategy to explore strategic investment opportunities within the Syrian market, with discussions focusing on key sectors including industry, tourism, and economic development, alongside opportunities to establish partnerships that support productive and developmental projects during the coming phase.

During the visit, the Group participated in a series of economic meetings, workshops, and discussions that brought together government officials, investors, and business leaders from both the UAE and Syria. The sessions highlighted the significant potential of the Syrian market and the investment opportunities available across several vital sectors expected to play a major role in the country’s next stage of economic growth.

The Group emphasized that its interest in the Syrian market stems from a long-term strategic vision focused on investing in high-potential markets and building sustainable partnerships based on innovation, development, and long-term economic value creation, particularly in markets with strong opportunities for growth and expansion.

Z2A Group Holding also confirmed that its current focus is primarily directed toward the industrial and tourism sectors, given their ability to generate sustainable economic impact, support productive industries, and contribute to creating meaningful investment and development opportunities in the coming years.

The Group further revealed its plans to establish a specialized investment company operating within the Syrian market, reflecting its long-term commitment to supporting developmental projects and building strategic partnerships in collaboration with partners from within the UAE and internationally.

Hamda Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Z2A Group Holding, said:

“We view the Syrian market today as one of the region’s promising markets with significant long-term investment and growth potential, not only because of the available economic opportunities, but also due to the country’s resources, capabilities, and experienced human capital capable of supporting sustainable and high-impact projects.”

She added:

“What we witnessed during the meetings and workshops reflects a genuine willingness to build meaningful economic partnerships based on long-term cooperation and knowledge exchange. At Z2A Group Holding, we believe that real investment goes beyond capital. It is about transferring expertise, developing projects, and contributing to sustainable economic value that supports growth across the region.”

Al Mansoori confirmed that the Group is currently evaluating several potential investment opportunities and projects within the Syrian market, in line with the company’s strategy to expand into promising regional markets and strengthen its presence in long-term, high-impact economic and investment projects.

The Group added that the spirit of cooperation and openness experienced throughout the visit reflects a fertile environment for future opportunities, expressing optimism regarding the future of UAE-Syrian economic relations and the possibility of launching impactful projects across several key sectors.

This participation comes as part of the Group’s wider vision to expand into emerging regional markets and strengthen its involvement in projects with long-term economic and investment impact, aligned with its strategic direction toward innovation, development, and sustainable partnerships.

The Group concluded by emphasizing that the coming phase carries significant opportunities, expressing its aspiration to become part of Syria’s next chapter of economic growth and investment, while contributing to strengthening regional economic cooperation and Arab economic integration in the years ahead.