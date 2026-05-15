As the United Arab Emirates continues accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence across government institutions and businesses, MTestHub has announced a new strategic partnership initiative in the UAE, specially designed to help organizations modernize hiring operations, improve workforce efficiency, and prepare for long-term growth in the region’s rapidly evolving technological and economic landscape.

This announcement comes as AI adoption and digital transformation initiatives continue gaining momentum across the UAE, further strengthening the country’s reputation as a global leader in innovation, technology, and business excellence.

This momentum is being driven by several landmark national and regional strategies, including the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, the UAE Vision 2030, and the recently announced agentic AI initiatives.

The country continues positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven economic transformation and future-ready business infrastructure. Due to the country’s efforts in this regard, recent global rankings have placed Dubai as first worldwide in AI adoption in 2026.

MTestHub, an AI-driven hiring assessment and automation platform, says the initiative reflects the company’s continued commitment to supporting organizations across the UAE and broader MENA region as they navigate workforce transformation, growth, and AI adoption.

As organizations across the UAE continue adapting to evolving market conditions and prioritizing operational efficiency, MTestHub believes this is a critical moment to invest in smarter workforce infrastructure and long-term hiring transformation. The company’s regional initiative is designed to help organizations reduce hiring inefficiencies, improve candidate quality, and prepare for accelerated growth as economic activity and hiring demand continue strengthening across the region.

The company also noted that the UAE leadership’s continued focus on innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation has created one of the world’s most forward-looking business environments. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, alongside the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the technology-focused initiatives being driven by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the UAE continues setting the pace for AI adoption and business modernization globally.

“We believe the UAE is positioning itself to become one of the world’s leading hubs for AI-driven business transformation, and we are deeply committed to supporting that vision long term,” said Daniel Passariello, CEO of MTestHub.

“Periods of economic uncertainty are often when the strongest strategic partnerships are formed. Rather than pulling back, we’re investing further into the region because we believe organizations that modernize hiring and workforce operations today will be best positioned to lead tomorrow.”

As part of the initiative, organizations headquartered or operating within any of the Emirates may receive access to:

Strategic pilot partnership opportunities

Reduced onboarding costs

Special regional pricing initiatives

Partnership-focused pricing support, including the potential for reduced pricing for up to two years depending on scope and alignment

The initiative is intended to support organizations as they improve hiring efficiency today while positioning themselves for accelerated growth and scalable operations in the future.

According to MTestHub, the company is also actively seeking to build stronger partnerships with organizations, enterprises, and government-aligned institutions across the Emirates as AI adoption continues expanding throughout the region.

“The UAE continues demonstrating global leadership in creating an innovation-driven business environment where technology, ambition, and long-term strategy intersect,” said Herick Rodrigues, Managing Director of Strategic Growth – MENA Region at MTestHub.

“We see a significant opportunity to support organizations across the region as they modernize hiring systems, improve workforce quality, and implement AI-driven processes that create measurable operational value. Our goal is not simply to provide technology, but to build long-term strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable growth and business transformation aligned with the region’s long-term digital and economic vision.”

MTestHub’s platform helps organizations automate candidate screening, improve hiring efficiency, reduce manual recruitment workloads, and implement skills-first hiring frameworks powered by artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

The company says the initiative aligns closely with broader regional goals around digital transformation, AI adoption, modern talent acquisition, workforce modernization, and business excellence.

Organizations interested in exploring partnership opportunities, pilot programs, or regional collaboration initiatives are encouraged to connect with the MTestHub team directly.

Website: https://mtesthub.com

Book a Discovery Call: https://cal.mtesthub.com/team/mtesthub-sales/mtesthub-45-min-demo

General Contact: contact@mtesthub.com

MENA Partnerships: herick.rodrigues@mtesthub.com