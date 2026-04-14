Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced the launch of the eToro App Store, a marketplace enabling investors and developers to build, share and access trading and analytics applications directly within the eToro platform.

Bringing together developers, startups, Pro Investors and every day investors, the eToro App Store forms the foundation of a new builders economy for investing, where financial innovation can be created, shared and scaled across eToro’s global community of millions of investors.

A dedicated portal for builders

Alongside the App Store, eToro is introducing a builders portal, giving third-party developers, quantitative strategists and partners with structured access to eToro’s APIs, agent skills, MCP server, CLI tooling, plus technical documentation and other development resources.

Through this portal, partners and builders can develop and distribute applications to millions of users via eToro’s global platform. Users can also create and publish their own tools using AI-powered, no-code capabilities, enabling them to transform their expertise into scalable solutions and reach a global audience.

Apps ready to explore

Users can discover applications by category or featured listings and install them in a single click. At launch, the eToro App Store will feature a selection of applications designed to enhance the investing experience through additional tools, automation, and insights.

Apps build on eToro plug into core platform capabilities including:

Algorithmic trading – execute trades programmatically with low-latency order placement

Social analytics – analyse the performance of Pro Investors and Smart Portfolios

Market monitors – stream price data across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities and more

Portfolio tools – configure rule-based rebalancing and track P&L across your portfolios

Smart watchlists – retrieve and manage private and public watchlists

Feeds & community integrations – access user and instrument feeds, or publish posts directly from your app.

Commenting on the launch, Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro, said: “Investing has always evolved with technology, but AI is accelerating that in ways we couldn’t have imagined a few years ago. The eToro App Store opens up financial innovation to anyone with an idea. Developers and quants finally have a direct line to millions of retail investors, and those investors finally get the more flexible and user-designed tools they've always wanted. That's what opening up financial innovation really looks like.”

The eToro App Store is being rolled out to users in eligible markets, with expanded functionality and additional app categories planned throughout the year.

Contacts

Media - pr@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.