BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced the successful completion of the second cohort of its six-month "Fintech Drivers" Program.

The initiative forms part of BENEFIT’s broader efforts to equip Bahraini talent with practical, industry-relevant capabilities and to support the evolving demands of the financial services and digital innovation landscape.

The Fintech Drivers Program reflects BENEFIT’s efforts to bring academic development closer to the evolving needs of the fintech industry. Designed to equip graduates with practical skills and specialized expertise, the program offers a high-quality learning experience that supports a confident transition into the workplace and enables participants to contribute to innovation across the sector.

To mark the occasion, BENEFIT hosted a virtual graduation ceremony celebrating seven graduate trainees who successfully completed the program and were onboarded across key business departments within the company over a six-month period. The initiative was delivered under Tamkeen’s Furas Program, within a structured framework designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, translating theoretical knowledge into practical fintech applications.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Salah Alawadhi, Chief of Human Resources & Administration at BENEFIT, said: “The successful completion of the second cohort of "Fintech Drivers" reflects our continued investment in developing Bahraini talent and preparing them to contribute to the future of financial services. The trainees demonstrated strong discipline and adaptability within a dynamic digital banking ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of investing in human capital as a key driver of sustainable growth, in line with the objectives of Tamkeen’s Furas Program to empower Bahraini youth”

Mr. Alawadhi affirmed that the program focused on equipping participants with both technical and applied knowledge required to develop innovative digital solutions. This was achieved through direct engagement within key departments, alongside exposure to specialized areas within information technology. The continuation of the program, alongside the successful delivery of a virtual graduation ceremony, also reflects the resilience of BENEFIT’s operating model and its ability to ensure continuity in professional development initiatives.

"We affirm our commitment to expanding mentorship and training programs targeting Bahraini youth, with plans to introduce future specialized cohorts aimed at sustaining Bahrainization levels and enhancing the contribution of national talent to the Kingdom’s economy." said Mr. Alawadhi.

For more information,

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain