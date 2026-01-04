Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) announced its key achievements for 2025, reporting strong growth across its core business areas. The results highlight significant growth in direct and indirect financing, expanded investment activity, enhanced support for exporters, as well as the success of various initiatives and programs aimed at empowering the private sector and strengthening the national business and innovation ecosystem.

In a statement released today, QDB reported a 5% year-on-year increase in total financing commitments to more than 630 companies, bringing the bank's total portfolio to QAR 7.3 billion. This included QAR 2 billion in direct capital disbursements in 2025, marking a 30% year-on-year increase. QDB's financing for Qatar-based companies was delivered through a range of support programs aimed at developing strategic sectors and fostering entrepreneurship and SMEs, contributing positively to the performance of the Qatari economy.

Qatar Development Bank also provided short-term funding of nearly QAR 650 million to more than 600 companies at zero profit rates to finance the working capital of Qatari companies that previously benefited from the National Response Guarantee Program.

During the past year, Qatar Development Bank announced the launch of the National Funding Gate (TAMKEEN), the first initiative of its kind in the State of Qatar to unify the business financing application process and connect the private sector with the national financing and development ecosystem. The bank also launched the expanded brand identity of Scale7, the Creative and Cultural Industries Hub, and announced the first-of-its-kind Mergers and Acquisitions Program. In addition, QDB launched a FinTech Development Grant and enhanced the Startup Qatar Investment Program by raising the funding limit for companies in the start stage to QAR 4 million and in the expansion stage to QAR 20 million. The program received more than 5,000 applications from over 65 countries and provided investments exceeding QAR 138 million to more than 35 local and international companies.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank, said: “2025 marked the first year of the bank's updated 2025–2030 strategy, developed in line with the Third National Development Strategy and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan. The momentum of achievement has been strong, as reflected in this year’s performance indicators. These results demonstrate growing demand and the increasing maturity of the private sector, which has assumed a central role in Qatar’s economic landscape.”

During the year, nearly 2,100 companies benefited from QDB's financial and advisory services across various stages of development. A total of 133 companies joined incubation and acceleration programs, while over 3,100 beneficiaries, including startups, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and professionals received specialized training through workshops and capability-building programs.

In the area of export support, Qatar Development Bank, through its export arm Qatar Exports, achieved notable results. Total value of exports supported by QDB reached QAR 2.85 billion, representing a 15% year-on-year increase. Beneficiary companies expanded into 138 global markets and received export financing totaling QAR 778 million, reflecting an 18% year-on-year growth. Overall, more than 425 companies were supported at different stages of their export journey.

The bank continued to activate export support programs, including the Internationalization Financing Scheme, the Overseas Contract Financing Program, and the Buyer’s Credit Program. QDB also successfully signed its first memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center, under which the bank will provide credit facilities valued at over QAR 3.6 billion to Saudi institutions. This initiative aims to enable Qatari exporters of services and products to access major projects in the Kingdom, contributing to significant growth in the volume of Qatari exports.

Qatar Exports participated in 21 international exhibitions and promotional events and delivered 157 workshops and training sessions to enhance export capabilities. The bank also facilitated matchmaking events between Qatari exporters and international importers, resulting in booked export orders exceeding QAR 7.5 billion, representing an exceptional 341% year-on-year increase. Qatar Exports also opened its first regional office in Saudi Arabia.

QDB's investment arm continued to support high-potential local and international startups seeking to establish or expand operations in Qatar. The investment portfolio grew by 16% year-on-year, reaching over QAR 350 million in direct and indirect investment commitments. The year 2025 recorded exceptional growth of approximately 42% in deployed investments, and the bank invested in more than 60 promising startups offering innovative solutions and operating in the Qatari market and several global markets.

In parallel, the bank supported the development of the investment ecosystem by providing training to 75 angel and venture capital investors, bringing the total number of qualified and accredited investors to over 215 investors, enhancing their integration into Qatar's venture capital sector.

As part of its strategy to empower the private sector in the venture capital sector, the bank continued its efforts to establish partnerships and attract global accelerators and investment funds, including A-typical Ventures, through the establishment of the first Studio for startup development alongside a joint investment fund. The bank also partnered with the New York-based Cure accelerator by Deerfield management, one of the leading investment funds in the health technology and biomedical sector. The Deerfield Middle East Health Accelerator aims to enhance innovation in the health technology sector in collaboration between New York and Doha. These initiatives and partnerships affirm Qatar’s leading position in the investment sector and enhance its position as an attractive regional and global business hub.

The bank also advanced its localization efforts, facilitating more than 445 deals between SMEs and local entities, with contract values exceeding QAR 2 billion. In the manufacturing sector, QDB supported 64 manufacturers through Jahez 1, Jahez 2, and other facilities. Additionally, more than 128 manufacturers received training in lean production, manufacturing, operational efficiency, advanced manufacturing, and digital transformation services and programs.

QDB also published 29 external reports, studies, and research papers to support informed decision-making among businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Qatar Exports produced 138 market reports and country assessments, providing business owners with in-depth insights into global markets, economic indicators and business environments. Furthermore, the bank delivered Smart Industrial Readiness Index (SIRI) assessments, digital readiness assessments, and digital transformation programs, enabling more than 185 companies and factories to enhance their readiness to adopt digital solutions and keep pace with global technological changes.

In the housing sector, Qatar Development Bank disbursed housing financing exceeding QAR 1 billion. The bank also successfully registered more than 350 companies and contractors on the national Binaa platform, following the launch of its second phase early last year. The platform offers integrated services for housing loan beneficiaries, including access to a range of modern housing designs provided free of charge.

Qatar Development Bank continues to empower Qatar-based companies and provide support for the development of the business and innovation ecosystem, supporting economic diversification and promoting sustainable growth.

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

