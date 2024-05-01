Abu Dhabi, UAE / Sao Paulo, Brazil – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the acquisition of 51% of Brazil-based CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies (CONDOR), one of the top five industry leaders in Non-Lethal Technologies (NLT) worldwide. The acquisition of a shareholding in CONDOR, which boasts the world’s largest portfolio of over 160 NLT products, will boost EDGE’s capabilities and propel the group to become a global leader in the highly-specialised domain across defence, and public and homeland security. Together, both companies plan to expand market share in different NLT segments globally, and to enter new strategically important markets such as the USA. The historic deal was signed in Sao Paulo, and was witnessed by the senior leadership teams of both companies.

CONDOR has a footprint in over 85 countries and is the world’s foremost producer of tear gas and related products for military, civil defence, military and public security scenarios, and a leader in other non-lethal products including controlled impact rubber ammunition, smoke grenades, explosive and smoke hand grenades, pyrotechnics, tactical operation kits, sprays, drones with chemical irritant agents and command & control capabilities, electrical incapacitating devices, and body worn cameras with facial recognitions, among other products.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said: “This is a hugely significant development for EDGE. Having CONDOR as part of the group opens up new avenues for sustainable global growth and innovation, enabling us to diversify our offerings by partnering with a proven world leader in the design and manufacture of sophisticated NLT solutions. It also clearly demonstrates that our strategy of forming valuable ‘win-win’ partnerships in Brazil and elsewhere is delivering tangible results and benefits to all parties on an international scale.

“Our world is currently experiencing a period of not only increased civil unrest, immigration crisis, and street protests, but also major concerns about the levels of force used in combat situations in populated environments, asymmetric warfare, and post-war damage control, where non-lethal technologies play a relevant role. The challenges and pressures faced by concerned stakeholders from local law enforcement and defence forces continue to grow as a result. By absorbing the experience and knowledge provided by CONDOR, EDGE is able to bolster its exiting capabilities to deliver to customers an unbeatable and centralised range of technologies for the protection of life and humans rights, in multiple scenarios and situations.”

The global market in NLTs last year was worth approximately US$ 6 billion, and is expected to grow significantly by the end of the decade.

Carlos Erane de Aguiar, CEO and founder of CONDOR, said: "CONDOR is one of the most experienced and advanced global leaders in non-lethal technologies, and this partnership with EDGE, which has demonstrated its faith in the capabilities of our company, and in Brazil itself, further strengthens our commitment to building a safer future for all. The founders of CONDOR are fully confident that the ongoing commitment from both sides to pursue excellence in our sector through continuous innovation will enable us to realise this vision, and contribute to local economic growth in the State of Rio de Janeiro and in the UAE. Combining the efforts from our highly trained and qualified executives across the entire spectrum of technologies necessary for the proportional and gradual use of force, and the economies of scale provided by EDGE Group, we believe that this joining of our proven experience and dedication to quality, will benefit the entire defence and public security ecosystem in Brazil."

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

About CONDOR

Founded in 1985, and based in the State of Rio de Janeiro, CONDOR is one of Brazil’s largest exporters of defence related solutions and is a Global Leader in Non Lethal Technologies (NLT). The company’s manufacturing facility covers one million square metres, and includes eighteen research laboratories and its own pioneering Institute of Science and Technology, dedicated to the research, innovation, and manufacture of NLT devices and systems.

CONDOR’s commitment to the Non Lethal Concept is recognized in over 85 countries, where the company has the opportunity to not only sell Its technologies but also to promote de proportional and reasonable use of force by Defence Forces and Law Enforcement agents.