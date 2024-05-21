Beirut – BuyAnyInsurance, a leading UAE online insurance aggregator, is embarking on a full-scale expansion in Lebanon. This strategic expansion builds on BuyAnyInsurance’s established reputation in the region for transparency, customer-centric service, and tech-powered user experience.

Founded with a mission to simplify the end-to-end insurance process, BuyAnyInsurance offers customers a comprehensive and impartial platform to compare a wide range of policies. Supported by industry experts with 15-plus years of experience, the platform connects buyers with top-rated insurers, offering 24/7, multilingual support, and a seamless journey for optimized and personalized insurance solutions.

In the UAE, BuyAnyInsurance has garnered significant success over the past five years since it was established, having sold over 100,000 policies to date. Coupled with its robust technical infrastructure, this strong track record has allowed the platform to seamlessly scale its business and solutions across the region, including in Lebanon.

"As the online insurance market in Lebanon becomes increasingly dynamic, we are seizing the opportunity to lead with our tried, tested, and proven model," says Michael Makdisi Ilyas, Chief Executive Officer at BuyAnyInsurance. "Our early mover advantage, built on our UAE success story, uniquely positions us in understanding the gaps, needs, and opportunities of the Lebanese online aggregator market – both in and beyond the insurance sector. Now more than ever, insurance buyers in Lebanon are demanding transparency, efficiency, and convenience, particularly in the context of a challenging economic environment. With a trusted network of long-term partners and a wealth of data at our disposal, we are equipped to deliver the right insurance solutions at the right time and price, with speed and precision."

BuyAnyInsurance has been operational in Lebanon since October 2023 and is now scaling its services to provide an even broader range of products, tailored to the unique consumer needs and usage trends of the Lebanese market – including motor, expat health, political violence, and pet insurance. BuyAnyInsurance became part of leading investment group Chedid Capital’s portfolio in 2022, through the acquisition of a majority stake by Chedid Direct Limited. This strategic move has provided the platform with the potential to scale its proven technology and business model across a broad market network, further enhancing its capabilities and reach.

-Ends-

