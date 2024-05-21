UAE: United Arab Bank (UAB) has collaborated with Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), for Network International’s omnichannel payment solutions in the UAE.

This collaboration will enable UAB to extend for its corporate clients Network’s merchant acquiring, card acceptance and payments services along with its full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions through a well-invested, secure, scalable, and integrated omni-channel approach.

Nael Mourad, Head of Wholesale Banking at United Arab Bank, said, “We are pleased to partner with Network International, a leading acquirer in the UAE, for the provision of POS and E-commerce payment solutions to our corporate customers. This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone for our wholesale banking product offering.”

Niraj Kumar, Head of Global Transaction Banking (GTB) at United Arab Bank, added, “By leveraging Network International’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to enhance our clients’ payment experiences, streamline processes, and drive efficiency. Together with Network, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses in this era of digital disruption.”

Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprises at Network International, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with United Arab Bank to support their growth strategy by providing our integrated, omni-channel payment solutions that have always been at the forefront of innovative technologies for easier, safer and secure transactions.”

He added: “The UAE is among the rapidly expanding digital payments markets in the world. As a leading digital payments company serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000 merchants across the Middle East and Africa region, we are confident that this partnership will help United Arab Bank offer a superior value proposition to their corporate clients, while enabling Network to solidify its leadership in the payments space.”

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank, P.J.S.C. (UAB) was incorporated on the 21st of January 1975 as a joint venture between UAE investors and the French international financial conglomerate, Société Générale (SG). Today, the bank is considered among the longest-standing and most innovative banking and financial services providers in the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Sharjah, UAB operates through 6 branches, 17 ATMs, and 11 cash and cheque deposit machines (CCDM) across the UAE offering retail and corporate banking services. The Bank succeeded to establish itself as a partner of choice for corporate clientele with a comprehensive suite of Wholesale Banking services supported by Trade Finance, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets services, in addition to Islamic Banking solutions.

