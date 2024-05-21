Providing clients in the UAE with unparalleled access to leading AI strategy advisory and execution expertise, enriched by in-depth industry and tech knowledge, enabling them to realize their AI agenda and allowing them to stay one step ahead.

Developing and executing with clients future-proof AI-centric business strategies, with a focus on the value-creating use cases (both top line and bottom line).

Supporting government and businesses to seamlessly integrate AI across various functions and leverage cutting-edge AI technologies.

Dubai, UAE: Roland Berger Middle East announced cooperation with Microsoft UAE that will provide clients with the unique end-to-end AI expertise that enables and expedites their AI value creation capabilities, from strategy to execution, across various critical sectors, including but not limited to, the Public Sector, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Energy and Sustainability.

“Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, including generative AI, is a top priority for executive teams worldwide and across industries. Today, businesses are facing increasingly complex environments and strategic challenges, and we believe AI is a key enabler to advance the attainment of business objectives,” said Elias Aad, Senior Partner at Roland Berger Middle East and Head of Digital and Entrepreneurship practice. “This collaboration between Roland Berger and Microsoft will support our clients throughout their AI value creation journey by leveraging each organization’s business strategy, technology capabilities, and access to deep knowledge in the AI space – We are simply putting strategy, execution, and top tech capabilities into play, and this is monumental for clients,” he added.

The aim of the cooperation is to assist clients in their journey of creating value through AI. This will be achieved by leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said, “At Microsoft, we understand the importance of our partners in helping us deliver the best possible experience for our customers. By working closely with leading companies such as Roland Berger, we are able to equip our customers with the know-how, tools and resources they need to succeed in their AI journey. Our chosen partners bring deep domain expertise and industry-specific knowledge, allowing us to deliver innovative and impactful AI solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. We look forward to commencing this journey with Roland Berger in the UAE and beyond."

The collaboration between Roland Berger and Microsoft serves as a versatile model with potential applications across various sectors. For example, in the Public Sector, it could enhance government operations with AI-driven efficiencies and innovations tailored to better meet citizen needs. In Financial Services, there is potential to empower banks and financial institutions to elevate risk management, fraud detection, and customer service through sophisticated AI tools. Similarly, the cooperation might impact the Telecommunications sector by enabling telcos to optimize network management and enhance customer experiences with AI-powered solutions. Moreover, in the Energy & Sustainability sector, it could assist energy firms in increasing operational efficiency and promoting sustainable practices using advanced AI analytics. These examples illustrate the broad applicability and potential benefits of the cooperation across different industries.

Roland Berger brings together advanced tech knowledge and ambitious entrepreneurship to help organizations launch their next big bets and enable innovation at scale.

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is one of the world's leading strategy consultancies with a wide-ranging service portfolio for all relevant industries and business functions. Founded in 1967, Roland Berger is headquartered in Munich. Renowned for its expertise in transformation, innovation across all industries and performance improvement, the consultancy has set itself the goal of embedding sustainability in all its projects. Roland Berger revenues stood at more than 1 billion euros in 2023.

