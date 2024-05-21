Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stellantis, a global leader in automotive innovation, today announces the launch of Stellantis Brands FlexCare, its latest Vehicle Protection program, tailored specifically for drivers in the Middle East. Stellantis Brands FlexCare embodies Stellantis’ commitment towards the best customer experience, aligning seamlessly with its Dare Forward 2030 strategy for the highest quality of Products and Services.

Stellantis Brands FlexCare boasts a diverse spectrum of curated vehicle protection plans designed to address the varied and distinct demands of drivers across the Middle East. Tailored to accommodate a wide array of driving habits and preferences, these plans offer everything from routine maintenance to up to 10-year extended warranty cover, ensuring comprehensive coverage and ultimate peace of mind for every vehicle owner and every budget.

Key Features of Stellantis Brands FlexCare:

Extended Care: Provides peace of mind with warranty extensions that safeguard your vehicle against mechanical breakdowns, electrical failures, and other covered repairs for extended periods of 5 to 10 years or up to an impressive 200,000 kilometers.

Maintenance Care: Choose from a variety of service packages designed to seamlessly integrate with your driving habits. This includes Maintenance Care Plans for brand-new cars and Maintenance Care Bundles for vehicles of any model year.

Essential Care: This tier offers essential services to enhance your overall ownership experience, including roadside assistance, oil and filter plans for all engine types, and much more.

“Introducing Stellantis Brands FlexCare to the Middle East underscores our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and reflects our dedication to innovation as outlined in Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy”, said Shahzad Tauqir, Head of Aftersales at Stellantis Middle East. This comprehensive vehicle protection program not only addresses the diverse needs of the region’s drivers but also embodies our vision for the future of automotive excellence, by offering tailored plans and unmatched reliability. Stellantis Brands FlexCare empowers drivers to embrace every journey with confidence, setting a new standard for automotive care in the region.”

Stellantis Brands FlexCare by Stellantis is committed to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction, exceptional reliability, and outstanding value, making it the premier choice for vehicle protection in the Middle East.

To learn more about Stellantis Brands FlexCare and unlock its numerous benefits, contact the nearest authorized dealership.

-Ends-

Press Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Tales & Heads

Clara Armanious / Mazeen Al-Khatib

​​​​​​​stellantis@talesandheads.com

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA/ Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com