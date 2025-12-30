Cairo: Tanmeyah, a leading provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, has achieved LEED Platinum V4.1 O+M certification for its headquarters, marking a major milestone in the company’s sustainability journey and reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible operations, and long-term value creation.

Awarded under the internationally recognized Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Tanmeyah’s headquarters earned an exceptional 85 points, placing it among only six buildings in Egypt to reach the Platinum level and making it the highest-scoring LEED-certified building nationwide.

This achievement underscores Tanmeyah’s leadership within Egypt’s microfinance sector. It aligns closely with Egypt Vision 2030, the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) ESG and climate-related mandates, and global best practices for sustainable and green buildings.

The Platinum certification reflects Tanmeyah’s integrated approach to sustainability, which extends beyond infrastructure to encompass operational excellence, employee well-being, and community impact. Key sustainability features of the headquarters include optimized energy performance through advanced lighting and energy-efficient systems, water-conservation measures, enhanced indoor environmental quality, sustainable waste-management practices, responsible material selection, and design elements focused on occupant comfort and wellness. The building also reflects a strong culture of green mobility, with initiatives encouraging carpooling and bicycle use among employees.

Commenting on the achievement, Waleed Rammah, Chief Operating Officer & Acting MD of Tanmeyah, said: “Achieving Platinum LEED certification is a proud moment for Tanmeyah and a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. This milestone reflects our belief that sustainability is not an option or a one-time initiative, but a daily operational mindset embedded across everything we do. We are proud to contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable and inclusive economy.”

The LEED certification further strengthens Tanmeyah’s broader ESG strategy, which focuses on minimizing environmental impact, advancing digital transformation, and supporting community-driven initiatives that promote financial inclusion across Egypt.

As sustainability expectations continue to rise across the financial services sector, Tanmeyah’s achievement comes at a pivotal time, demonstrating how purpose-driven organizations can lead by example while delivering measurable environmental and social impact.

About Tanmeyah

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of innovative, integrated financial solutions for micro- and small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company in 2016, Tanmeyah offers a comprehensive range of products and services specifically designed to empower entrepreneurs in underserved areas and communities across Egypt. These include financing solutions, insurance services, and digital payment tools, delivered through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, and in collaboration with strategic partners enabling clients to grow and manage their businesses effectively.

This is rooted in the company’s role in supporting the local economy, combating poverty, raising financial literacy, and elevating the well-being of underserved communities.

Through ongoing digital transformation and the promotion of cashless transactions, Tanmeyah also helps reduce carbon emissions and enhance financial inclusion.

Since its inception, Tanmeyah has issued nearly 3 million financing facilities for projects of various sizes and sectors. The company currently operates 404 branches across 25 Egyptian governorates, serving more than 30,000 new clients each month, and is supported by a team of nearly 6,000 employees.

Learn more about us at www.tanmeyah.com

