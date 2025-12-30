Strategic advancement directly addresses the critical need for robust indoor 5G coverage, where users typically experience the most significant connectivity challenges.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with Huawei to deploy the UAE's first customized multi-band Indoor Base Station (IBS) solution. This innovative technology marks a significant milestone in du's 5G-Advanced network construction, delivering enhanced indoor coverage across VIP locations, shopping malls, and tier-1 tourist destinations throughout the UAE.

The solution integrates 3G, 4G, and 5G capabilities into a single radio unit, representing a major leap forward in telecommunications infrastructure efficiency. This all-in-one approach addresses the growing demand for superior indoor connectivity while establishing new industry standards for sustainability and operational excellence. The customized pico Remote Radio Unit (pRRU) has been specifically designed for du's network requirements, making it the first deployment of its kind in the UAE market.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du [SAM1] said: "Our partnership with Huawei represents another pivotal moment in our 5G+ network journey. Through the UAE's first multi-band indoor solution as part of joint collaboration of du & Huawei design teams, we're aiming to enhance our customers' connectivity experience in line with our commitment to innovation and sustainability. This technology enables us to deliver exceptional 5G performance where our customers need it most – in the indoor spaces where they live, work, and shop."

By consolidating multiple frequency bands into one compact solution, du customers will benefit from dramatically improved 5G speeds and seamless coverage in previously challenging indoor environments. The technology's digital architecture ensures optimal performance while reducing both physical footprint and power consumption compared to traditional multi-unit installations.

The deployment of this advanced IBS solution strengthens du's position as a leader in indoor network coverage while supporting the broader digital transformation initiatives across the UAE. The partnership with Huawei brings together cutting-edge multi-band technology with du's commitment to network innovation and customer experience excellence. The solution's reduced weight and dimensions, combined with lower power requirements, align perfectly with du's sustainability objectives while delivering superior operational efficiency.

The technology's one-box approach significantly reduces operational complexity and maintenance requirements, enabling more efficient network management and faster service deployment. This efficiency translates directly into improved customer experiences through faster download speeds and more reliable connections in indoor environments.

The multi-band pRRU solution represents a strategic investment in du's network infrastructure that delivers both immediate customer benefits and long-term operational advantages. By reducing capital and operational expenditures through consolidated equipment and streamlined maintenance processes, du can continue investing in network enhancements while maintaining competitive service pricing. The solution's digital foundation also positions du's network for future technological advances and emerging 5G applications.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

[SAM1]TBC