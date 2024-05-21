Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Miahona Company (“Miahona” or the “Company”, or the “Issuer”), today announces the opening of the subscription period for individual investors for the Company’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

The individual investors’ subscription period will commence today, Tuesday 21 May 2024 and last for 2 days, ending on Wednesday 22 May 2024.

The Final Offer Price for the Offering was set at SAR 11.5 per share, BSF Bank and Riyad Bank has been appointed as receiving entities for the retail offering.

The Company’s prospectus includes all details of the IPO – for additional details please visit the Company’s IPO website ipo.miahona.com or the website of the joint financial advisors www.bsfcapital.sa and www.efghermesksa.com or the website of CMA www.cma.org.sa.

For further information, please contact:

Company Role Contact EFG Hermes KSA Joint Financial Advisor, Joint Bookrunner and Co-Underwriter EFG_projectneptune@efg-hermes.com Saudi Fransi Capital Lead Manager, Joint Financial Advisor, Joint Bookrunner and Co-Underwriter. Miahona.IPO@fransicapital.com.sa FGS Global Media and Communications Advisor Daniel Yea MiahonaIPO@fgsglobal.com