Spanning 81 million square feet and valued at AED 55 billion, The Heights Country Club & Wellness emphasises well-being and a holistic approach.

The project aligns with Dubai Leadership’s progressive vision to enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

In addition to its chic townhouses and semi-attached villas, the development features a thoughtfully designed wellness centre, parks, ponds, lush greenways, and an overall community-wide country club experience throughout the masterplan.

Key features include extensive cycling tracks, parks, event plazas, and essential services such as schools, hospitals, mosques, and upscale retail and gourmet dining spaces.

Dubai, UAE: Emaar Properties launched its latest masterpiece development, "The Heights Country Club & Wellness," with a grand event on May 20th at the Armani Dubai Hotel ballroom. A gathering of VIP guests, investors, and key stakeholders, the event heralded a new chapter in Dubai's luxury wellness living.

The Heights Country Club & Wellness, which spans 81 million square feet and has a development value of AED 55 billion, is strategically designed to foster an environment of health and well-being, perfectly aligning with Dubai's leadership’s vision to enhance the quality of life and promote well-being across the emirate.

Combining wellness and convenience, the development boasts a coveted location only 10 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport. The airport is currently undergoing an expansion that will transform it into a mega gateway to the globe five times its existing size, making it the largest in the world with a capacity to handle 260 million passengers annually.

A meticulously designed wellness centre lies at the heart of the community, surrounded by lush wellness greenways that offer serene pathways winding throughout the area. These features, along with tranquil water bodies, picturesque ponds, a comprehensive network of cycling and jogging tracks, expansive parks, and numerous event plazas, are seamlessly integrated into the 1.3 million square metres of open space, enhancing both the environment and the quality of life for residents.

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar said: "The Heights Country Club & Wellness is our response to Dubai's progressive vision of promoting well-being. By combining lush landscapes, advanced wellness facilities, and dynamic community spaces, we are creating an environment that goes beyond the typical aspects of luxury living by providing a holistic lifestyle that benefits residents' physical and mental health.”

“The Heights Country Club & Wellness embodies Emaar's approach to shaping future lifestyles, inviting everyone to live a life centred on wellness and community”, he added.

The Heights Country Club & Wellness' residential offerings are a showcase of architectural brilliance, with options to suit a variety of tastes and preferences. Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural environment, the chic townhouses and semi-attached villas combine linear forms with elegant curves, echoing the ebb and flow of nature.

This development not only meets its residents' basic needs but also provides a comprehensive and convenient lifestyle. The community infrastructure includes schools, hospitals, mosques, and a large retail space with a variety of upscale shopping and dining options.

Situated conveniently to allow easy access to the urban centres of Dubai while providing a serene escape from the city, The Heights Country Club & Wellness invites everyone to a life where well-being and community are at the forefront.

The unveiling of The Heights Country Club & Wellness, aptly described as "Where Life is Well-Lived," marks a turning point in modern urban real estate, where community well-being and luxury living converge to create a place where every day is filled with tranquillity and a sense of calm and serenity.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 109,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 34 hotels and resorts with over 8,700 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 38% of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

