Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has published a sizeable first batch of works from the Encyclopaedia of French Poets as part of its ‘Kalima’ Project for Translation, edited and curated by France-based Iraqi poet and academic Kazem Jihad, who specialises in Arabic literature and Western European poets.

A team of Arab translators from various Arab countries participated in translating this batch, including Nuha Abu Arqoub from Palestine; the late Ghada El-Samrout, Danielle Saleh, and Marie Tawk from Lebanon; the late Mohammed bin Saleh, Mohamed Ali Al-Yousfi, Abu Bakr Al-Ayyadi, and Qaysar Jalidi from Tunisia; and Qusai Qajo from Syria.

The first batch includes over 30 volumes, each ranging from 120 to 180 pages. The series comprises individual volumes dedicated to major figures of French poetry, and collective volumes featuring extensive selections from other celebrated poets in the history of French poetry, even if they are not necessarily considered among the greatest or most well-known.

“This dual approach was necessary because the series is designed to include extensive selections from dozens of figures renowned in French and Francophone poetry,” stressed Kazem Jihad, noting that he worked on the encyclopaedia with great passion and patience, carefully curating its themes without favouring one current over another, or diminishing one prominent voice in favour of another.

“Therefore, the encyclopaedia reflects a broad diversity that covers various forms of spiritual, intellectual, lyrical, and tragic experiences,” he added. “It includes a range of innovations in both form and substance, driven by a fundamental belief that poetry, if not diverse, generous, and aspiring to freedom, loses its essence and purpose.”

The first batch covers the time period from the end of the medieval era, which saw the birth of the French language, replacing Latin and regional dialects that previously divided the linguistic map of France, to the early 20th century. The encyclopaedia opens with a volume dedicated to medieval poets whose works date from the late 14th to the late 15th century, most notably Guillaume de Machaut, Jean Froissart, Charles d’Orléans, Christine de Pizan, and the renowned François Villon. This is followed by seven volumes dedicated to the 16th century, which also includes pioneering female poets, notably those of Pernette du Guillet and Louise Labé.

Furthermore, the encyclopaedia allocates four volumes to the 17th century, four to the 18th century, and 17 volumes to 19th century poets. This first batch concludes with selected poems from veteran poets Francis Jammes and Charles Péguy, with future volumes set to feature other renowned poets who were active in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Upcoming volumes will focus on poets of the 20th century, a period marked by great progress, transformation, and innovation, led by prominent individual voices and poetic movements that have left a lasting mark on the history of French poetry.

In addition to French poets, notable figures from sub-Saharan Africa, overseas island territories, the Levant, Maghreb, and the West have enriched the French language with outstanding poetic works, and will also be included in the encyclopaedia, alongside individual and collective volumes dedicated to major figures of French or Francophone poetry.