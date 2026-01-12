Etihad invites holiday-makers worldwide to experience Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, invites guests to Abu Dhabi with its Global Sale, starting today, offering guests up to 26% off Economy fares across a wide range of destinations.

The sale will run till 15 January 2026 for travel between 26 January and 30 September 2026. The Global Sale is designed to make travel more accessible for guests planning their 2026 holidays, whether looking for an exciting holiday to the UAE’s bustling capital, or a convenient connection onwards across Etihad’s expanding global network.

As Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a world-class tourism, culture, and lifestyle hub, Etihad plays a central role in bringing more visitors to experience the emirate. Home to iconic attractions such as the new Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum, as well as the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, complemented with Yas Island’s vibrant culinary, entertainment and events scene.

Guests can enhance their journey with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, allowing them to break up their trip and discover the emirate’s unique blend of culture, sun-kissed beaches, and lively entertainment. With attractive stopovers including two free nights of hotel accommodation, guests can enjoy a short stay in Abu Dhabi on their way to or from their final destination, making the most of Etihad’s extensive network and the city’s appeal as a must-visit destination.

Savvy travellers taking advantage of the January sale will enjoy Etihad’s renowned onboard experience, featuring spacious and comfortable inflight cabins, award‑winning service, exceptional inflight dining, and seamless travel experiences.

For complete fare details and to book, guests can visit etihad.com, the Etihad mobile app or contact their preferred travel agent.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae