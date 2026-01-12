Company is demonstrating its user-centric, future-ready portfolio addressing both physical and cyber risks across critical industries

Dubai, UAE – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, is showcasing its full portfolio of solutions designed to address the Middle East’s rapidly evolving security landscape at Intersec Dubai 2026. From advanced access control to mobile credentials and passwordless authentication, HID is demonstrating how a unified, cyber-secure, and user-centric approach to trusted identity is shaping the future of security across the region.

The Middle East, particularly the GCC region, continues to see strong momentum in security investments driven by digital transformation, large-scale infrastructure development, and growing cyber threats. Industry research points to continued expansion in the region’s security market, reflecting growing demand for advanced, cyber-resilient solutions capable of protecting critical assets while supporting innovation across transportation, infrastructure, and smart environments.

Within this landscape, the UAE continues to emerge as one of the region’s most dynamic security markets, reflecting sustained investment in digital infrastructure and cyber resilience. HID’s participation at Intersec 2026 reflects the company’s commitment to supporting governments and enterprises as they respond to this accelerating demand with future-ready solutions.

“The UAE and the wider GCC are at the forefront of adopting next-generation security technologies,” said Gustavo Gassmann, Vice President of Emerging Markets for Physical Access Control at HID. “Our presence at Intersec underscores HID’s long-term vision for the region: enabling organizations to strengthen security, improve resilience, and deliver seamless user experiences, while aligning with national digital transformation and cybersecurity ambitions.”

At booth number S1-A23, HID is showcasing innovations that combine strong security with convenience and scalability. These include:

HID® Amico™ Biometric Facial Recognition Readers: These readers offer fast, contactless access for high-traffic environments. A live speed-gate demonstration illustrates how biometric authentication can simultaneously enhance high-level security and the user experience.

These readers offer fast, contactless access for high-traffic environments. A live speed-gate demonstration illustrates how biometric authentication can simultaneously enhance high-level security and the user experience. Mobile-First Infrastructure: HID Mobile Access®, now integrated seamlessly with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, demonstrates the evolution of the smartphone into the most intuitive and secure form of credential available today. As organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, mobile credentials have become a catalyst for modernizing security ecosystems and enabling more connected, efficient user experiences.

HID Mobile Access®, now integrated seamlessly with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, demonstrates the evolution of the smartphone into the most intuitive and secure form of credential available today. As organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, mobile credentials have become a catalyst for modernizing security ecosystems and enabling more connected, efficient user experiences. Next-Generation Controllers: The Mercury Intelligent Controllers and HID® Aero® Controllers provide the "cyber-hardened" backbone of the ecosystem, featuring secure boot and advanced cybersecurity architecture to protect against evolving digital threats.

The Mercury Intelligent Controllers and HID® Aero® Controllers provide the "cyber-hardened" backbone of the ecosystem, featuring secure boot and advanced cybersecurity architecture to protect against evolving digital threats. HID Signo™ Readers: Combining elegant design with multi-technology support, these readers ensure that organizations have a future-proof path for their access control hardware.

Combining elegant design with multi-technology support, these readers ensure that organizations have a future-proof path for their access control hardware. HID OMNIKEY® Desktop Readers: These desktop readers deliver a versatile and secure solution for organizations seeking strong identity verification by supporting various authentication credentials such as smart cards, digital credentials, and advanced cryptographic protocols.

HID’s presence at Intersec Dubai 2026 reinforces its leadership in the market, providing the interoperability and protection necessary for enterprises and government entities to modernize their security posture without disrupting critical operations. Additionally, the company’s localized support and on-ground expertise ensure that organizations across the Gulf can scale securely while aligning with national visions for a safer, digital-first future.

