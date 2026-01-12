The UAE: Tech companies and their supply chain will be able to show they meet the highest global standards for reliability, security and sustainability, amid a massive surge in data center growth fuelled by the rise of AI and cloud computing.

The new Mark of Trust for reliable, secure and sustainable data centers, based on international standards, has been developed to provide trust and confidence that the increasing global demand for data centers can be delivered sustainably and efficiently over the long term, even while addressing key concerns around energy demand, regulatory compliance, supply chain vulnerability, water usage, and strain on existing infrastructure and local communities.

The global scheme, launched today by BSI, the business improvement and standards company, will help tech companies assure clients, regulators and consumers that their data center facilities and operations meet global compliance and align with international best practice.

The global data center industry is expected to more than double from $242.72 billion currently to over $584 billion by 2032, with the number of hyperscale data centers forecasted to double roughly every five years. The Mark of Trust is designed to ensure that data center providers can satisfactorily address government and regulatory scrutiny and that sites can be readily demonstrated as compliant with emerging global regulations, whilst using international best practice to differentiate themselves from other providers.

Following a pilot phase, BSI has certified BK Gulf LLC, a leading EPC Contractor within the UAE and Middle East data center markets, to the Availability and Protection module of the Mark of Trust. This certification is a key milestone in the organization’s successful journey to sustainable and efficient data centers and further demonstrates their ability to deliver projects that are consistently compliant and aligned with international best practice.

David Mudd, BSI's Global Head of Digital Trust Assurance, said: “The promise of technology and in particular AI has never been greater, but it will not be realized without the necessary infrastructure sitting behind it. Tech companies face unprecedented operational, regulatory and reputational pressure as they try to meet the exponential growth and demand for data centers fuelled by the rise of AI. Organizations will now be able to meet these pressures head-on, while inspiring trust and confidence with clients, regulators and consumers that their facilities and operations meet global compliance and align with international best practice.”

Andrew Butterfield, BSI’s Managing Director, Built Environment, said: “We’d like to congratulate BK Gulf LLC on certifying to the Availability and Protection module of the Mark of Trust, which demonstrates their leadership in industry best practice. We’re proud to be their trusted partner on this journey to driving innovation and excellence. BK Gulf LLC were among the first organizations to achieve the BIM Kitemark™, and this latest certification further underscores their commitment to embracing international standards. BSI’s Mark of Trust will help organizations such as BK Gulf LLC, to build resilience, keep future-ready and secure an AI-future that works for all.”

Aly Diab, Design & Engineering Manager at BK Gulf LLC, added: “BK Gulf is pleased to receive the Data Centers Mark of Trust from the British Standards Institution. As a leading EPC organization in the region, this recognition reflects BK Gulf’s proven track record, organisational capability and the robustness of its engineering, management, procurement and construction systems to consistently deliver data center facilities and infrastructure in full compliance with the availability and protection requirements laid out in the international standard ISO/IEC 22237-1. This achievement is particularly significant because it is not a single-project accreditation, but a certification against a published global standard, independently assessed and audited by one of the world’s most respected and authoritative standards bodies, affirming BK Gulf’s sustained commitment to quality, reliability and excellence across all its mission critical projects.

“In a region experiencing rapid growth and AI-driven digital transformation, this certification reinforces BK Gulf’s role and commitment as a trusted partner in delivering the next generation of data center infrastructure that underpins the digital economy.”

The Mark of Trust is an independent, modular, globally recognized framework to validate technical, operational and compliance excellence for data center facilities and operations. BSI will offer two versions of the mark – one designed for facilities and the other, for services.

It comprises of flexible modules, each addressing a key issue in the data center industry from business continuity to carbon usage to water management. As priorities vary across stakeholders and regions, they can be addressed in the order most appropriate for the company.

BSI will regularly review the number of modules and the specific requirements within each module to ensure they continue to address the industry’s evolving needs so that the Mark of Trust remains relevant in this fast-paced environment.

Photo Caption: Left is Andy Butterfield, BSI’s Managing Director, Built Environment, and right is Aly Diab, Design & Engineering Manager at BK Gulf LLC.

The Mark of Trust 5 core modules cover the following:

1. Availability Protection: ISO/IEC 22237-1

Availability/resilience of power/HVAC and protection from fire, flood and intrusion.

2. Business Continuity: ISO 22301 (supported by ISO/IEC 22237-1 clause 5)

Minimizing downtime, outages and operational risk, enhancing security and avoiding costly reputational risks from service disruptions.

3. Energy Management: ISO 50001 (supported by ISO/IEC 22237-1 clause 7.4 and ISO 50600-4-2)

Enhanced resilience against changing energy costs, saving money through better energy management and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

4. Water Management: ISO 46001 (supported by EN50600-4-9)

Enables organizations to account for its water use and identify, plan and implement measures to achieve savings through its systematic management

5. Carbon Management: ISO 14068-1 (supported by EN 50600-4-8)

Best practice guidance enabling organizations to accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions and make verifiable claims of carbon neutrality

About BSI:

BSI is a business improvement and standards company that partners with more than 77,500 clients globally across multiple industry sectors. BSI provides organizations with the confidence to grow by working with them to tackle society’s critical issues – from climate change to building trust in AI and everything in between - to accelerate progress towards a fair society and a sustainable world.

For over a century BSI has been recognized for having a positive impact on organizations and society, building trust and enhancing lives. Today BSI engages with a 15,000 strong global community of experts, industry and consumer groups, organizations and governments to deliver on its purpose by helping its clients fulfil theirs.

BSI is appointed by the UK Government as the National Standards Body and represents UK interests at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the European Standards Organizations (CEN, CENELEC and ETSI).

Learn more here: www.bsigroup.com

About BK Gulf LLC:

BK Gulf is a leading EPC contractor services within the UAE & Middle East markets. It provides integrated engineering solutions which encompass design, procurement, construction, project management, commissioning and facilities management tailored to clients’ requirements.

The highest professional standards of workmanship and service are maintained through BK Gulf’s commitment to efficient planning, the use of highly skilled craftsman and the maintenance of permanent local teams. BK Gulf has an excellent record in providing value-added engineering, installation and service skills to customers for whom quality, efficiency and reliability are critical. BK Gulf is a Dutco Group company.

Learn more here: https://www.bkgulf.com