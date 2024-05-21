Muscat: In a move that underscores its customer-centric ethos, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, has forged a strategic partnership with renowned home appliance and electronics retailer Abraj Muscat Electronics. The collaboration extends hassle-free financing solutions to consumers purchasing an array of products, including electronics, household appliances, central air conditioners, Turkish interior and exterior doors, and natural marble.

As part of its Consumer Durables Financing, National Finance extends tailored finance solutions to Abraj Muscat Electonics’ customers, enabling them to prioritize the quality and durability of their purchases. Elevating affordability and convenience, these bespoke solutions allow homeowners to integrate fashionable materials into their spaces, alongside fitting out their homes with cutting-edge electronics and domestic appliances, efficiently blending comfort and sophistication.

Commenting on the partnership, Saam Al Habsi, Chief Operations Officer at National Finance, said, “Our carefully designed finance solutions are centered on the ever-evolving needs of our valued customers, and take into consideration their unique preferences. At National Finance, we understand the importance of providing accessible financial solutions that empower individuals to make fast and flexible purchases without undue financial strain. Through this collaboration with Abraj Muscat Electronics, we endeavour to simplify the process of acquiring consumer durables while ensuring affordability and convenience for patrons.”

Distinguished by National Finance’s commitment to service excellence, finance solutions are characterized by simplified processes, expedited approvals, and flexible tenures and repayment schedules to accommodate diverse customer needs. Furthermore, streamlined application processes at the point of sale at Abraj stores eliminate the need for multiple branch visits and complicated procedures. With this attractive offering, shoppers can effortlessly purchase the merchandise of their choice.

National Finance’s concerted efforts to partner with leading retailers, highlight the company's astute understanding of evolving consumer preferences and its dedication to providing comprehensive consumer finance solutions that adeptly address challenges of affordability and convenience. Through this partnership, both Abraj Muscat Electronics and National Finance recognize customers’ desire for premium quality and durable products, and aim to ensure a hassle-free and gratifying shopping experience.