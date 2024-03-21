BAPCO Upstream is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Non-Associated Gas (BAG) Compression Facilities NCF 03-08 and CNCF by the third quarter of 2024, according to source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was floated on 23 January 2024 with bid submission deadline scheduled on 31 March 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid of third quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

In February 2024, Zawya Projects had reported that the contract was likely to be awarded in the second quarter of 2024.

The overall project completion and commissioning is now expected to take place in the first quarter 2027, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost remains unchanged at $60 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

