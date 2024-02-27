Bahrain’s Bapco Upstream is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $60 million Non-Associated Gas (NAG) compression facilities in Bahrain Field by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 23 January 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 31 March 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by June 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project scope involves installation of 7 x NAG Compression stations around Bahrain field. The scope will cover the stations only, the interconnecting pipelines from wells and to the receivers will be handled by another contract - in house.

Each station will include the following equipment: Feed Gas Air Cooler, Inlet Separator, Suction KOD, Compressor & Engine Driver Unit Skids, Discharge Air Cooler, Closed Drain Vessel, Closed Drain Pumps, PA, IA and N2 Package, Chemical Injection Packages, Flare package etc., associated piping, control valves, shutdown valves, F and G, and required Instrumentation and electrical systems.

Discharge Pressures for each compressor station at battery limit to be met at compressor suction pressure of not less than 400psig and at maximum inlet temperature at station battery limit of 200 degF, as following: NCF03/04/05/06/07 = 1550 psig; NCF08 = 1200 psig, and CNCF = 1063 psig

Discharge Temperature for each compressor station downstream final cooler shall be maintained: NCF03-08: between 60 - 140 degF; and CNCF: between 60 - 200 degF

Volumetric Flow rate at the discharge / export meter (MMSCFD) of each compressor station (number shall be exclusive of fuel gas usage) should be met at rated conditions as follows:

• NCF03 Well Head Compressor Station = 80 MMSCFD

• NCF04 Well Head Compressor Station = 60 MMSCFD

• NCF05 Well Head Compressor Station = 60 MMSCFD

• NCF06 Well Head Compressor Station = 80 MMSCFD

• NCF07 Well Head Compressor Station = 200 MMSCFD

• NCF08 Well Head Compressor Station = 140 MMSCFD

• CNCF Well Head Compressor Station = 300 MMSCFD

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)