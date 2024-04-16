Two major gas projects being executed by Chinese and US contractors over the past three years will come on stream in 2024 to add nearly 500 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) to the country’s gas output, Iraq’s Oil Minister has said.

China’s China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp and PetroChina are developing the Halfaya oilfield in the Southeastern Maysan Governorate while the US’ Baker Hughes is developing Garraf and Nasiriya fields in the Southern Dhi Qar Province.

The Halfaya project will produce 300 mcf/d and will be commissioned within the next three months, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani told the local media in weekend comments.

Ghani said the project undertaken by Baker Hughes will produce 200 mcf/d and is expected to be partly commissioned in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

“Nearly 65 percent of this project has been completed….it will produce 60 mcf/d in phase 1, which will be completed in the third quarter of this year,” Ghani said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

