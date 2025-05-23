Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oman’s the largest producer of oil and gas has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from local and international operators in the development of a potentially hydrocarbon-rich field within its sprawling Block 6 license.

The majority state-owned national oil company announced in a post on Thursday that a 130 square kilometre (sq km) land, dubbed Area A, is being offered for investment and development in the Qarn Alam Cluster, within the prolific Ghaba Basin in northern Oman.

“This represents a strategic opportunity to access a discovered resource with more than 1 billion barrels of STOIIP (stock tank oil initially in place), located within Area-A, which spans over 130 sq km. The area offers proximity to existing infrastructure and holds significant development potential,” PDO said in its post.

Operators interested in the exploration, appraisal and development of Area-A have been invited to submit a letter confirming their willingness to participate in a competitive process, along with supporting documents to demonstrate their relevant experience.

The deadline for submission of EoIs is June 5, 2025.

The move is in line with PDO's broader strategy of engaging specialised operators to manage specific assets within its portfolio.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

