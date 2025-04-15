Arab Finance: Eni plans to drill two new gas wells in Egypt’s Zohr field next year, with an estimated investment of $360 million, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

The Italian energy company is currently drilling slant wells 9 and 13 using the Zohr-Saipem 10000 rig, with investments totaling $160 million.

The official added that these ongoing operations are expected to boost Zohr’s output by 149 million cubic feet of natural gas per day by the end of May.

The Zohr field currently produces around 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, less than half of its peak production level of approximately 3.2 billion cubic feet per day recorded in 2019.

