Tunis – Tunisia eyes to increase its forest cover from 12% to 16% of the country’s total land area in the coming years, Director of Forest Conservation at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries Sahbi Ben Dhiaf announced.

In an interview at TAP’s TV studio, the official pointed out the resilience of Tunisian forests in the face of wildfires, noting their capacity for natural regeneration following fire damage.

“Mediterranean forests,” he added, “are naturally capable of regenerating, provided that fires do not recur in the same areas.” In such cases, the General Directorate of Forests conducts field studies and undertakes reforestation efforts when necessary.

Currently, Tunisia’s forest cover is estimated at approximately 8.5% of the country's total surface area, Ben Dhiaf said, adding that the forestry sector contributes 1.4% to the national GDP and 14% to the agricultural GDP.

He further highlighted the vital economic and social role played by forests in Tunisia, which span around 1.2 million hectares and are home to between 700,000 and 1 million Tunisians.

"The General Directorate of Forests is currently working on a National Forestry Strategy for 2050, aimed at enhancing the economic value of forests to ensure their sustainability, while allowing citizens to benefit from their resources," he stated.

Established on June 28, 1883, the General Directorate of Forests is considered one of the oldest public institutions in Tunisia.

The recent celebration of its 142nd anniversary testifies to the enduring importance of the forestry sector and its close connection to Tunisian citizens.

