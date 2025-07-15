Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session with a positive performance, with the EGX30 rising by 2.04% to 33,727.44 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.03% to 3,483.32 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 0.89% at 10,196 points and by 1.21% at 13,787.99 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.594 billion through the exchange of 1.431 billion shares over 110,184 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.382 trillion.

Retail investors took over 75.29% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 24.70%.

Egyptian investors controlled 88.26% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.1% and 5.65%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 12.500 million. The Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 10.719 billion and EGP 1.780 million, respectively.