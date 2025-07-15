Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday after data showed a smaller than expected rise in core U.S. inflation and talks between Washington and major trading partners continued.

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled he was open to discussions on tariffs after his weekend threat to impose 30% duties on imports from the European Union and Mexico from August 1.

U.S. consumer prices picked up in June, likely marking the start of a long-anticipated tariff-induced increase in inflation that has kept the Federal Reserve cautious about resuming its interest rate cuts. However, the increase was in line with expectations and the core reading rose less than forecast.

The Fed's actions have a significant impact on the Gulf region's monetary policy, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar. Dubai's main share index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 5.2% surge in top lender Emirates NBD and a 1.8% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.7%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumping 7.6%, its biggest intraday rise since April 2020. The lender posted second-quarter net profit of 2.32 billion dirham ($631.65 million), exceeding analysts' consensus estimate, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The upbeat results boosted sentiment across the banking sector, with both Abu Dhabi and Dubai benefiting from renewed investor confidence in financials, said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East.

"Dubai's market also drew strength from its real estate sector, adding to the positive momentum," he added.

The Qatari index closed up 0.5%, led by a 1.7% increase in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index declined 1.1%, hit by a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank. Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 1.1%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed after Trump's lengthy 50-day deadline for Russia to end its Ukraine war and avoid sanctions eased immediate supply concerns.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 1.1% to 11,095

Abu Dhabi rose 0.9% to 10,151

Dubai gained 1% to 5,914

QATAR added 0.5% to 10,770

EGYPT was up 0.6% to 33,935

BAHRAIN edged 0.1% up to 1,953

OMAN dropped 0.3% to 4,613

KUWAIT declined 0.3% to 9,341

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)