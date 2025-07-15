Morocco intends this month to launch the construction of the $6 billion first phase of a gas pipeline linking its Mediterranean coast to Nigeria.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project stretches for more than 5,000 kilometres to transport natural gas from Nigeria to Morocco and other nations.

Morocco and Nigeria are pushing ahead with that project, which will cost over $20 billion, said Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

“A new investment will be announced later this month [July 2025]…it includes a pipeline to link Nador port in North Morocco with Dakhla city in the south…this is part of phase one of the Morocco-Nigeria pipeline project, involving linking Morocco with Mauritania and Senegal,” the Minister told the Saudi news website Asharq at the weekend.

She said the pipeline would pass through 11 African countries and would transport nearly 30 billion cubic feet of gas per day to some African countries as well as to Morocco and Europe.

“A number investment institutions and infrastructure funds have shown interest in funding that project, with an expected return of more than 12 percent,” she added.

