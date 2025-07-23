Iraq has signed a new agreement with US energy giant Schlumberger to ramp up production at the Akkas, the Middle East’s second-largest gas field.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani described the deal as central to Iraq’s gas strategy, with Schlumberger set to drill new wells to initially produce 100 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), targeting 400 mmscfd long-term.

The contract, which replaces a previous deal with a Ukrainian firm, also covers surface infrastructure and pipeline construction to connect Akkas in Al-Anbar province to central processing units and power the al-Anbar Power Station now under development.

Abdul Ghani urged Schlumberger to meet all deadlines, underscoring Iraq’s urgent need to expand gas production.

Schlumberger’s Integrated Projects President, Gokhan Yarim, welcomed the partnership and pledged full compliance with the schedule while reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to Iraq.

Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Bassem Mohammed Khudair praised the deal as a strategic leap that combines domestic capabilities with global expertise, citing Akkas and Mansuriya as top priorities for cutting gas flaring and raising output.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.