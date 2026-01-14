Doha, Qatar: Qatar saw a significant surge in contracts in the gas sector on yearly basis reaching $12.3bn in last year showing a two-fold jump compared to 2024.

The total value of contracts awarded in Qatar registered a moderate year on year (y-o-y) increase of 4%, attaining $23.1bn in 2025 against $22.2bn in 2024, as per data from MEED Projects, according to a report by Kamco Invest. This expansion in contract awards was principally driven by a substantial surge in the value of projects within Qatar’s gas sector, which recorded a two-fold increase to reach $12.3bn in 2025, up from $6bn in 2024

The gas sector constituted 53.2% of the total contracts awarded in the country during the year. One of the significant gas contracts awarded in Qatar during 2025, particularly in the fourth quarter, was the $4bn EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contract for the second phase of the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) project by QatarEnergy LNG.

This contract was awarded to a consortium of contractors comprising Saipem (the Italian contractor) and China Offshore Oil Engineering.

Conversely, Qatar’s oil sector, conventionally the largest in terms of project value, experienced a 6.4% y-o-y decline, receding to$6bn in 2025 from $6.5bn in 2024. Meanwhile the power sector received the third-highest value of contract awards in Qatar during 2025.

Among the notable projects awarded in Qatar during 2025, especially in the fourth quarter, were the $305m contracts by Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) for the construction of roads and infrastructure networks in the Izghawa and Al-Themaid areas northwest of Doha.

The project scope encompasses the construction of carriageways, footpaths, parking areas, kerb lines, traffic signs and road markings, pedestrian guard rails, fencing, traffic signals, street lighting, landscaping, and irrigation systems.

The report further noted that the total value of contracts awarded across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) declined by 32% y-o-y in 2025, reaching $213.4bn, compared to $314bn in 2024. This contraction was driven largely by a substantial downturn in contract awards within Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the two largest projects markets in the region. In contrast, only Kuwait and Qatar recorded growth in project awards during the year, while the four remaining member states experienced declines.

