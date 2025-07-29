BAGHDAD - Oil production in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has reached around 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is expected to rise to an average of 280,000 bpd by mid-August, two Iraqi Kurdish energy officials said on Sunday.

No timeline has yet been agreed with Iraq's oil ministry to resume crude exports from the north of the country, the officials said.

A series of drone attacks has hit oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan in July.

Several oilfields halted operations due to significant infrastructure damage, the Kurdistan region's Ministry of Natural Resources said, adding that the attacks also aimed to threaten the safety of civilian workers in the energy sector.

No casualties have been reported, but oil output in the region has been slashed.

The region's total production was around 285,000 barrels per day (bpd), Iraqi Kurdistan energy officials said.

