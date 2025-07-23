MUSCAT: Oman is emerging as a regional leader in natural gas development, with expansion activities underway across the entire value chain—upstream, midstream, and export—according to the latest Global Gas Outlook report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Headquartered in Doha, the GECF is committed to making “natural gas the pivotal resource for inclusive and sustainable development” and aiming “to shape the energy future as a global advocate of natural gas and a platform for cooperation and dialogue.”

The 2025 edition of the report highlights Oman’s growing prominence as a gas producer and exporter in the Middle East, particularly as it expands its liquefaction capacity. While liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports are set to remain the mainstay of gas trade, the country’s role in the sector is becoming increasingly strategic.

“In 2023, Oman exported 12 million tonnes (Mt) of LNG, with over 90 per cent of shipments directed to the Asia Pacific region. These exports are projected to remain steady at 10 Mt by 2030, gradually declining to 8 Mt by 2040, and further decreasing to 6 Mt by 2050,” the report noted.

Oman’s liquefaction complex at Qalhat recently completed a multi-year upgrade that boosted nameplate capacity from 10.4 Mtpa to 11.5 Mtpa. Actual production climbed to a record 11.98 Mtpa in 2024, pushing LNG revenues to historic highs.

Further expansion is planned with the addition of a 1 Mtpa LNG bunkering facility at Sohar. “In early 2024, the country, in partnership with TotalEnergies, reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) to develop the Marsa LNG project. Set to commence operations in 2028, it will become the Middle East’s first LNG bunkering hub—positioning LNG as a cleaner marine fuel and supporting decarbonisation in the shipping sector,” the report explained.

Notably, the report omits reference to a planned fourth LNG train at Qalhat, announced by the Omani government in July 2023. The proposed 3.8 Mtpa train would raise the complex’s total capacity to approximately 15.2 Mtpa. However, a final investment decision is pending the availability of uncommitted gas feedstock and long-term offtake agreements.

On the upstream side, Oman’s natural gas production has also seen robust growth. Output rose to 39 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, up from 33 bcm in 2020. This growth was driven largely by the Khazzan-Makarem field, which accounted for 33 per cent of total production in 2023, as well as upstream development linked to the Marsa LNG project, the report stated. All of Oman’s gas production currently comes from onshore fields, positioning the country as a key contributor to regional onshore output growth.

Exploration activity is also accelerating. In 2023, Oman awarded three new onshore blocks in the southern Rub al Khali Basin, near Block 6, covering more than 20,000 square kilometres. The government has since launched a direct award initiative offering six additional blocks—43A, 43B, 66, 73, 75, and 76—for exploration.

The report noted that further investments will target smaller greenfield projects and optimise production from brownfield sites, aiming to enhance recovery rates and operational efficiency. Oman’s strategy focuses on balancing domestic demand with export ambitions—particularly to Asia—while integrating decarbonisation technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) to meet global sustainability goals. An investor-friendly regulatory environment further supports this vision, the report added.

Looking ahead, the report concludes: “Oman is expected to sustain its gas production through the forecast period, reaching 43 bcm by 2050. Achieving this target will require successful exploration, with Yet-to-Find (YTF) resources projected to contribute 60 per cent of total production by mid-century.”

