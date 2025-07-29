Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical has secured an ultra-mega order from a major client in the Middle East.

The order, worth more than Rs150 billion ($1.7 billion), encompasses multiple offshore packages, said L&T in a statement.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures, along with the upgradation of existing facilities, it stated.

L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore vertical is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) solutions in the offshore oil and gas sector.

Backed by robust in-house engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art fabrication yards and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has a strong track record in both shallow and deep-water field developments, it stated.

Over the past three decades, the Indian construction giant had undertaken complex projects across the globe involving fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning.

This ultra-mega order is a testament to the speed and precision with which the Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical delivers complex projects across the globe, while adhering to world-class safety practices, it added.

